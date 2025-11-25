Nigeria: Breaking - Kidnapped Kebbi Schoolgirls Freed

Premium Times
Kidnapped Kebbi schoolgirls
25 November 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

PREMIUM TIMES reports that 25 students were kidnapped on 17 November from the Government Girls' Comprehensive Secondary School (GGCSS) in Maga, Kebbi State,

The schoolgirls kidnapped from a school in Kebbi State have been freed.

A security source briefed on the matter told PREMIUM TIMES they were freed Tuesday morning due to the combined efforts of the Office of the National Security Adviser and the State Security Service. The source did not provide more details but also shared photos of the freed schoolgirls.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that 25 students were kidnapped on 17 November from the Government Girls' Comprehensive Secondary School (GGCSS) in Maga, Kebbi State, by armed bandits.

The vice principal of the school was killed during the attack while one of the students later escaped.

Details later...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.