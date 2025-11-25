Nigeria: Breaking - Kidnapped Kebbi Schoolgirls Freed

PREMIUM TIMES reports that 25 students were kidnapped on 17 November from the Government Girls' Comprehensive Secondary School (GGCSS) in Maga, Kebbi State,

The schoolgirls kidnapped from a school in Kebbi State have been freed.

A security source briefed on the matter told PREMIUM TIMES they were freed Tuesday morning due to the combined efforts of the Office of the National Security Adviser and the State Security Service. The source did not provide more details but also shared photos of the freed schoolgirls.

The vice principal of the school was killed during the attack while one of the students later escaped.

