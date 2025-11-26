Nigeria: Updated - Abducted Kebbi Schoolgirls Freed

PREMIUM TIMES reports that 25 students were kidnapped on 17 November from the Government Girls' Comprehensive Secondary School (GGCSS) in Maga, Kebbi State reports that 25 students were kidnapped on 17 November from the Government Girls' Comprehensive Secondary School (GGCSS) in Maga, Kebbi State,

The schoolgirls kidnapped from a school in Kebbi State have been freed after eight days in captivity.

A security source briefed on the matter told PREMIUM TIMES they were freed Tuesday morning due to the combined efforts of the Office of the National Security Adviser and the State Security Service.

The source did not provide more details but also shared photos of the freed schoolgirls.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that 25 students were kidnapped on 17 November from the Government Girls' Comprehensive Secondary School (GGCSS) in Maga, Kebbi State, by armed bandits.

The vice principal of the school was killed during the attack, while one of the students later escaped.

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, who coordinated the rescue mission from Birnin Kebbi, and the state's governor, Nasir Idris, announced the release of the abducted schoolgirls in Birnin Kebbi late Tuesday.

Mr Matawalle said the rescue mission directed by President Bola Tinubu was successfully carried out by security forces.

"Under my direct coordination, our tactical team has successfully rescued the abducted students of Government Girls' Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, Kebbi State.

"This mission was carried out in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's directive to ensure their safe return.

"I commend our security and intelligence forces for their swift response, dedication and professionalism", Mr Matawalle said in a statement on Facebook.

Additionally, Governor Idris expressed gratitude at a press conference to President Tinubu, security agencies, and all well-wishers for their efforts, support, and prayers throughout the incident.

"We are very happy to announce the release of our students who were abducted from GGCSS Maga. We have received credible confirmation from our security agencies, acting on the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that all the girls have been rescued.

"They are in good health and are currently on their way to the state capital, Birnin Kebbi," the Governor said.

"The security agencies took the President's directive seriously and have worked tirelessly since the incident occurred. We thank them sincerely for their dedication," Mr Idris said.

The governor said that the families of the affected students are also on their way to Birnin Kebbi ahead of the formal handing-over ceremony scheduled for tomorrow, after which the students will reunite with their parents and return to their respective communities.

The schoolgirls were released eight days after they were abducted.

Their abduction occurred on 17 November, followed by another mass abduction of students and staff on 21 November at the St. Mary's Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area of neighbouring Niger State, the victims are still under captivity.

A similar mass abduction occurred at a worship centre in Kwara State, where 38 Christian brethren were abducted in a video-streamed attack on 17 November, during a church service in Eruku. The victims were released after six days in captivity.