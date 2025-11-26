Nigeria: Tinubu Welcomes Freed Kebbi Schoolgirls, Orders Push to Rescue Others

25 November 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

President Bola Tinubu has welcomed the Tuesday's release of the 24 schoolgirls abducted by terrorists in Maga, Danko-Wasagu local government area of Kebbi State.

Terrorists struck at the school at dawn on Wednesday, November 17, and abducted the girls, moments after a military detachment left the premises.

The Kebbi incident triggered some other copycat kidnappings in Eruku in Kwara State and Papiri in Niger State.

All 38 kidnap victims in Eruku were freed on Sunday. The same day, the Niger State chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria said 50 of the missing students of the Catholic School in Niger State have escaped from their kidnappers.

In a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu applauded the security agents for all the efforts made to secure freedom for all the victims taken away by the terrorists.

He tasked the security agents to make more efforts to rescue the remaining students still being held captive.

"I am relieved that all the 24 girls have been accounted for. Now, we must put as a matter of urgency more boots on the ground in the vulnerable areas to avert further incidents of kidnapping. My government will offer all the assistance needed to achieve this," President Tinubu said.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.