Liberia: Two Decades On, AML Remains Liberia's Largest Taxpayer

Monrovia — For nearly two decades, ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) has been the nation's largest taxpayer. Financial records show that ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) has paid more than US$400 million to the Government of Liberia since 2005 through taxes, royalties, and other statutory obligations.

This amount excludes non-MDA associated commitments like the school, clinics, road rehabilitation, the construction of the Ganta Yekepa Road, and several others that amount to millions as well

The Liberia Revenue Authority has repeatedly recognized the company as the nation's highest taxpayer, a position it has held for much of the last two decades.

Yet as Liberia aims for a more ambitious economic trajectory, including a US$1.2 billion national budget, a deeper question emerges: what does ArcelorMittal's dominance in revenue generation reveal about Liberia's economic structure, vulnerabilities, and future direction?

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

ArcelorMittal's fiscal imprint is undeniable. More than US$120 million in royalties and over US$148 million in withholding taxes underline the scale of its operations. These contributions have financed annual budgets, supported public services, and provided a measure of economic stability in a country that often struggles with fluctuating revenue streams.

Today, this conversation extends beyond past payments to the company's potential future impact. ArcelorMittal is in the midst of its long-delayed Phase II expansion -- a multi-billion-dollar investment that, once completed, will transform Liberia's iron ore sector. The expansion includes the construction of a new processing plant capable of producing high-grade 15-18 million metric tons of iron ore annually. This represents a major shift from the current direct shipping ore model and positions Liberia to move into higher-value beneficiation and more competitive global markets.

If the expansion reaches full production, AML is expected to contribute more than US$200 million annually to the national budget through taxes, royalties, and fees. This level of fiscal inflow would be unprecedented in the history of Liberia's mining sector and would dramatically reshape the government's budgetary outlook. The associated increase in local employment, procurement, and community development could also drive broader economic activity across Nimba, Bong, and Grand Bassa counties.

However, Liberia's dependence on one concessionaire -- even one with higher future potential -- highlights key structural risks. A situation where a single company remains the backbone of national revenue for twenty years signals a failure to diversify the economy. Agriculture, fisheries, and manufacturing remain underdeveloped, while other concessions frequently fall short of revenue and employment expectations. This overdependence exposes the country to commodity shocks, operational delays, global price fluctuations, and policy uncertainty.

The delayed expansion itself illustrates these risks. Political interference, concession renegotiations, and the ongoing debate over rail and port access have slowed progress for years. While AML continues operations, any major disruption -- from a price collapse to infrastructure challenges -- would immediately reverberate through the national budget.

Moreover, the question is not simply whether ArcelorMittal pays; it is whether Liberia has effectively used the revenue. Weak public financial management, recurrent leakages, and underinvestment in health, education, energy, and infrastructure have limited the long-term benefits of natural resource revenues. Without stronger governance reforms, increased contributions from AML's expansion risk being absorbed into the same inefficient systems.

Liberia's policy direction will determine whether the next decade of mining revenue leads to transformation or further dependency. Emerging competitors like Ivanhoe Liberia/HPX are seeking access to national rail infrastructure, and their proposals have generated political excitement and controversy. Yet none currently offer the scale, readiness, or guaranteed fiscal returns that AML's expansion presents.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Company Mining By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ArcelorMittal's two-decade tenure as Liberia's leading taxpayer is therefore both an asset and a warning signal. It demonstrates the value of a concessionaire that consistently meets its obligations, but it also reveals how little Liberia has diversified its economy since AML's arrival. If the company's expansion succeeds, Liberia could see annual revenues unprecedented in its modern history. But without stronger governance, transparency, and a broader development strategy, the country risks entering another decade where growth depends overwhelmingly on a single mining operation.

The question is no longer whether ArcelorMittal has contributed -- the evidence is clear. The real question is whether Liberia can convert today's revenues and tomorrow's expanded fiscal inflows into a foundation for broader national prosperity, or whether the next twenty years will mirror the last: reliant, unbalanced, and vulnerable.