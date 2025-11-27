Addis Ababa — The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Yousouf, unequivocally condemns the military coup d'etat which occurred in Guinea Bissau, leading to the arrest of President Umaro Sissoco Embaló and senior military officers on 26 November 2025, while the nation was on the verge of the announcement of the electoral results.

The Chairperson takes note of the joint statement by the Heads of the African Union Election Observation Mission, ECOWAS Election Observation Mission, and the West African Elders Forum, on the Post-Election situation in the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, issued on 26 November 2025 in the aftermath of the coup; and expresses deep concerns on the arrests of top government officials, including those who were in charge of the electoral process.

The Chairperson reiterates the African Union's zero tolerance and unequivocal rejection of any unconstitutional change of government, in line with the AU's key normative frameworks, including the Constitutive Act of the African Union (2000), the Lomé Declaration on Unconstitutional Changes of Government (2000), the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance ( 2007), and Ezulwini Framework (2009), and underscores that such actions gravely undermine democratic governance, collective stability, and the rule of law in Guinea-Bissau. He calls for the immediate and unconditional release of President Embaló and all detained officials and urges all critical stakeholders involved to exercise the utmost restraint to prevent further escalation.

The Chairperson further emphasises the importance of respecting the ongoing electoral process, and constitutional order, in alignment with the stipulations of the National Electoral Commission (CNE), the sole Organ responsible for officially announcing all election results in the country. He further emphasizes that the aspirations of the Bissau-Guinean people for peace, democracy, and sustainable development must not be undermined by unconstitutional actions. He reaffirms the African Union's readiness, in collaboration with ECOWAS and other key international partners, to support efforts towards the restoration of stability, and the preservation of democratic processes through dialogue and legal mechanisms.

The Chairperson reaffirms the sustained support and solidarity of the African Union with the people of Guinea-Bissau during this critical period and in their collective path towards democratic governance, nation building and stability.