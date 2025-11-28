Ghana Condemns Military Takeover in Guinea-Bissau

27 November 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Government of Ghana has issued a strong condemnation of the military takeover in Guinea-Bissau, describing the incident as an attack on democracy and the will of the people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed deep concern over the coup carried out by some members of the Guinean-Bissauan military shortly after the country held peaceful presidential and parliamentary elections on 23 November.

Ghana noted that the action has disrupted the democratic process and halted the release of the election results, which were expected on 27 November.

The government called for the immediate restoration of constitutional rule in Guinea-Bissau.

It stressed that any disagreements over the elections should be resolved through lawful and transparent processes, not force.

Ghana urged the military to protect the rights and safety of citizens, foreign nationals, and officials of the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission who are currently in the country.

It insisted that their security and safe passage must be guaranteed.

The statement appealed to the people of Guinea-Bissau to remain calm and avoid actions that could worsen the situation.

Ghana reaffirmed its support for ECOWAS and the African Union as they work to resolve the crisis and uphold democratic governance in the region.

By: Jacob Aggrey

