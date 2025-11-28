Guinea Bissau Coup - Jonathan Is Safe - Family Speaks Out

As concerns begin to mount over the safety of former President Goodluck Jonathan, his family has confirmed that he is safe in the African country, which was taken over by military officers on Wednesday.

A member of Jonathan's family, Robert Azibaola, confirmed to Vanguard on Thursday that there was no threat to Jonathan's life even though he is still trapped in the troubled country.

Azibaola, who is a cousin to Jonathan, said that he had been speaking severally with the former president since the new of the coup in Guinea Bissau broke out yesterday.

The Bayelsa-born lawyer said, "Jonathan has not been able to leave Guinea Bissau, but he is safe. I have spoken with him severally today.

"There is no threat to his life. We are in constant touch with him," Azibaola said.