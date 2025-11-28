West Africa: Coup - Ecowas Suspends Guinea-Bissau From Decision-Making Bodies

VOA
Guinea-Bissau has been wracked by numerous coups since declaring independence from Portugal in 1973.
28 November 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Beloved John

The MSC made the announcement after a virtual meeting of ECOWAS leaders on Thursday following the coup in Guinea-Bissau.

The Mediation and Security Council (MSC) of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has suspended Guinea-Bissau from all "decision-making bodies" of the sub-regional organisation until the return of constitutional order.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that soldiers took control of Guinea-Bissau on Wednesday. They announced the removal of President Umaro Embalo and halted the announcement of presidential and parliamentary election results.

In a communique at the end of a virtual meeting, the MSC condemned the coup and demanded the release of Mr Embalo.

