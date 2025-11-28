Guinea Bissau: UN Chief Condemns Guinea-Bissau Coup, Urges Restoration of Constitutional Order

VOA
Guinea-Bissau has been wracked by numerous coups since declaring independence from Portugal in 1973.
28 November 2025
UN News Service

The United Nations has strongly condemned the military coup in Guinea-Bissau, warning that the overthrow of elected authorities just days after national elections represents a grave violation of constitutional order and democratic principles.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres is "deeply concerned by the unfolding events," his spokesperson said in a statement late on Thursday.

"He strongly condemns the coup d'état perpetrated by elements of the military and any attempt to violate constitutional order."

He stressed that disregarding "the will of the people who peacefully cast their vote during the 23 November general elections constitutes an unacceptable violation of democratic principles."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Restore constitutional order

The Secretary-General called for the "immediate and unconditional restoration of constitutional order," as well as the release of all detained officials, including electoral authorities, opposition leaders and other political actors.

He urged all stakeholders to exercise restraint, uphold the rule of law and resolve disputes through "peaceful and inclusive dialogue and legal avenues."

According to media reports, soldiers toppled the civilian leadership in a swift power grab before official election results could be announced and installed Major-General Horta Inta-a as transitional president.

The ousted president, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, later arrived in Senegal, the reports added.

The coup marks the latest military takeover in West and Central Africa, underscoring persistent regional instability.

Regional reactions

The Secretary-General also reaffirmed the United Nations' full support for the efforts of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the African Union and the West African Elders Forum to safeguard democracy, promote stability and assist Guinea-Bissau in concluding the electoral process peacefully and returning swiftly to its democratic path.

The African Union also issued a sharp condemnation, with its Commission Chairperson, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, reiterating the AU's "zero tolerance" for unconstitutional changes of government. He called for the immediate and unconditional release of all detained officials and stressed that only the National Electoral Commission has the legal authority to proclaim election results.

ECOWAS likewise condemned the military takeover and announced on Thursday that it has suspended Guinea-Bissau from all its decision-making bodies following an emergency summit of regional leaders.

Read the original article on UN News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.