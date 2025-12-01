Nigeria: Troops Foil Midnight Attack On Chibok Communities in Borno - Army

Girls endured abduction, sexual slavery and other crimes by Boko Haram

The Nigerian Army says troops of 28 Task Force Brigade have foiled a planned midnight attack on Chibok communities in Borno State.

The Army disclosed this in a statement posted on X on Saturday.

It said the terrorists, numbering about 300, launched the attack from multiple fronts.

The attack, which began around 2:50 a.m. on Saturday, was decisively foiled "through swift intelligence, tactical manoeuvre and superior firepower" by the troops.

"The troops, who were on alert, detected early enemy movement, enabling them to quickly assume battle positions and engage the terrorists from multiple fronts," the Army stated, adding that the "fierce firefight" lasted for more than two hours.

The Army said its troops "held their ground firmly" during the battle and prevented the terrorists from breaching the security of the adjoining towns."

Upon realising dawn was approaching, the terrorists "started a disorderly withdrawal towards the Azir axis into the Sambisa Forest, attempting to cross the Main Supply Route Damboa-Biu."

25 Brigade wades in

To disrupt the fleeing terrorists' plan, the Army said troops of 25 Brigade were tasked to occupy pre-designated ambush positions ahead of Azir Bridge to cut off and neutralise the terrorists.

The 25 Brigade, according to the Army, was guided by a Nigerian Army Unmanned Aerial Vehicle.

"The Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI deployed a Super Tucano aircraft, and as the advancing interdiction forces closed in, the terrorists dispersed," it added. "Troops subsequently disrupted their withdrawal."

No personnel or equipment were lost during the battle, a situation the Army says underscores the high level of combat readiness, professionalism and resilience displayed by the forces involved.

"While exploitation operations in and around Chibok remain ongoing, the Nigerian Army assures the public that concerted efforts are being intensified to track down escaping elements and deny them freedom of movement.

"The footage of the mass withdrawal of terrorists after the failed attack has been obtained and is being analysed for further operational action," the Army said.

Since 2014, when insurgents seized more than 200 schoolgirls in Chibok, the town and its environs have suffered more attacks, including the 2021 ambush that claimed the lives of a brigadier general, a lieutenant and two soldiers.