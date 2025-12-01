Nigeria: Troops Rescue 19 Abducted People in Borno, Katsina

Girls endured abduction, sexual slavery and other crimes by Boko Haram

The separate rescue operations took place on 29 November, according to press statements posted on the Nigerian Army's social media accounts.

Joint troops of the Nigerian Army, the police and the Air Force have rescued 19 people kidnapped in Borno and Katsina states.

The separate rescue operations took place on 29 November, according to press statements posted on the Nigerian Army's social media accounts.

Babatunde Zubairu, spokesperson for 3 Brigade, Nigerian Army, in a statement, said the security forces rescued seven persons kidnapped from Yankamaye Cikin Gari village in Tsanyawa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Mr Zubairu, a captain, said the troops were on fighting patrol on 29 November, around 11 a.m., when they received a distressed call from the village.

"Upon receiving the information, the troops pursued the bandits along their withdrawal route towards Rimaye, engaged them with a high volume of fire, and swiftly rescued the abducted victims," Mr Zubairu said.

"The bandits fled towards Kankia LGA in Katsina State, and efforts are ongoing to track their location," he added.

While seven kidnapped victims were rescued, four others remain missing. Unfortunately, the terrorists killed a 60-year-old woman, according to the spokesperson.

Twelve rescued in Borno

The Army said its troops rescued 12 teenage girls abducted by insurgents in the Mussa District of Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

The victims, aged between 15 and 20, were kidnapped on 23 November while harvesting crops on their family's farmland.

In a statement on Saturday, the Army said the girls were freed on 29 November during a swift, intelligence-led operation conducted by troops of Operation Hadin Kai in southern Borno.

The rescue operation, according to the Army, brought relief to the community, which had been anxious since the abduction.

The victims, identified as Fatima Shaibu (17), Fatima Umaru (15), Hauwa Abubakar (18), Saliha Muhammed (15), Sadiya Umaru (17), Amira Babel (15), Zara Adamu (17), Nana Shaibu (15), Zainab Musa (18), Zainab Muhammed (17), Jamila Saidu (15) and Hauwa Hamidu (17), have been taken to a secure military facility.

The Army said they are receiving medical care, psychological support and undergoing debriefing, after which they will be reunited with their families.

The military authorities commended the troops for their "doggedness" and acknowledged the role of security stakeholders and local informants whose information aided the rescue.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Army added that troops are sustaining operations against Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) remnants in the area to prevent further attacks and protect civilians.

It also urged residents to continue providing credible and timely information to support ongoing counter-terrorism efforts.