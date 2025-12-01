Liberia: Rep. Kolleh Opposes Boakai's Anti-FGM Bill, Cites Cultural Preservation

- Representative James Kolleh has come out in strong opposition to President Joseph Boakai's proposed legislation to abolish female genital mutilation (FGM), accusing what he called "western influence" of driving the campaign against the long-standing cultural practice.

The controversy follows President Boakai's remarks at the 30th Anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women, where he announced that Liberia's temporary moratorium on FGM would be transformed into permanent national law. Boakai pledged "zero tolerance for gender-based violence" backed by education, awareness, and budgetary support.

Kolleh, however--despite being an ardent supporter of the President--said he will vote against the bill, arguing that FGM is deeply rooted in the Sande Society and forms an integral part of indigenous cultural identity.

"I believe the culture of our people shouldn't be abolished. I will vote against the bill," he said, insisting that the practice has existed for decades without the severe health risks highlighted by human rights advocates.

Medical experts, however, maintain that FGM exposes girls and women to internal injuries, infections, childbirth complications, trauma, and other lifelong health consequences.

Kolleh also criticized international advocacy groups backing the anti-FGM bill, accusing them of ignoring issues he believes are more damaging to African cultural systems. "Westerners themselves have their culture. They don't want to abolish homosexuality but make it look like my culture is more dangerous," he said, adding that he considers LGBTQ practices more harmful than FGM -- a claim strongly rejected by rights organizations.

His comments come amid broader pushback from traditional authorities. During the recent launch of the National Assembly of Chiefs and Tribal Governors in Gbarnga, traditional leaders issued a verbal petition warning the government against altering cultural practices, arguing that such efforts undermine their heritage.

Kolleh spoke to journalists after attending the Unity Party Bong Chapter Fundraiser and Homecoming program, where he donated US$1,000 personally and pledged another US$1,000 on behalf of Unity Party supporters in Jorquelleh District Two.

Despite his public visibility, the lawmaker continues to face criticism over what residents describe as his poor performance since taking office. Kolleh has himself acknowledged shortcomings in delivering development, a confession that has fueled public frustration in Jorquelleh District Two. Constituents say he has failed to complete projects, fulfill campaign promises, or advance the district's priorities -- challenges that could weigh heavily on his re-election prospects ahead of 2029.