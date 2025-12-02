Africa: All of Africa Today - December 2, 2025

DR Congo Declares End to Ebola Outbreak

The Democratic Republic of the Congo declared the end of the Ebola virus disease outbreak in Kasai Province, after no new cases were reported in the past 42 days since the last patient was discharged from the treatment centre on 19 October 2025. This outbreak affected the remote Bulape Health Zone, resulting in 64 cases, 53 confirmed, 11 probable, and 45 deaths. The rapid and coordinated response by the Ministry of Health, with assistance from the World Health Organization (WHO) and partners, was pivotal in halting the spread of the virus, which affected Bulape Health Zone, a rural community with limited road and telecommunication infrastructure. There were 47,500 vaccinations administered, 150 tonnes of medical supplies delivered, and an innovative Infectious Disease Treatment Module (IDTM) implemented to provide safer and more patient-friendly care. The outbreak was the country's 16th since the disease was identified in 1976. Previous outbreaks in Kasai Province were in 2007 and 2008.

Cameroon Opposition Leader Anicet Ekane Dies in Detention

Cameroon's opposition leader, Anicet Ekane, died at age 74 after weeks in detention. His family and lawyers allege he was denied proper medical care despite struggling to breathe. Ekane, head of the Manidem party, had been arrested on 24 October following post-election protests. He was being held at a military garrison in the capital Yaoundé on charges of hostility against the state, incitement to revolt, and calls for insurrection, accusations he denied.His death comes amid heightened tensions after President Paul Biya, 92, was declared the winner of the contested 12 October election. Ekane's death in detention could heighten tensions in the country, where security forces killed 48 civilians as they responded to protests against Biya's re-election. Cameroon's defence ministry confirmed his death, saying it followed an illness and that an investigation had been opened.

Nigeria's Defense Minister Resigns Amid Security Crisis

Nigeria's defense minister, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, resigned with immediate effect on health grounds, the presidency announced. His departure came as President Bola Tinubu declared a national security emergency amid a sharp rise in armed banditry and mass kidnappings. Over the previous two weeks, nearly 490 people had been abducted across several states, including 315 children taken from St. Mary's Catholic boarding school in Niger State, where about 50 later escaped. The northwest and north-central regions saw an increase in ransom-driven attacks on churches, wedding parties, and rural communities. Despite a concurrent Islamist insurgency and longstanding criticism for failing to protect schools, Nigerian security forces, numbering roughly 370,000 for a population of 220 million, are struggling with poor pay, inadequate equipment, corruption, and limited presence in remote areas. In the wake of the kidnappings, President Tinubu declared a security emergency and ordered mass recruitment of police and military personnel.

Severe Funding Cuts Force UN to Lay Off Over 680 Staff in Somalia

There have been more than 680 layoffs at United Nations agencies in Somalia since the start of 2025, officials said. They cited serious funding shortages. A total of 158 international staff members and 522 Somali employees lost their jobs. Major agencies like UNICEF, WFP, FAO, and UNFPA experienced the biggest cuts, while smaller offices such as UNDP also saw job losses. USAID officials linked the layoffs to a sharp drop in financial support from international donors. This decline has stalled funding for development and humanitarian programs, including projects that USAID once funded. These cuts come at a time when humanitarian needs in Somalia are still high, raising concerns about the impact on aid delivery and ongoing development initiatives.

South African Radio Presenter Among Five Charged with Illegal Recruitment for Russia

South African radio presenter Nonkululeko Mantula appeared in court after being arrested for allegedly recruiting men to fight for Russia in its war against Ukraine. Police said Mantula, who works for the SABC, arranged for four men to join the Russian military, violating South African laws that prohibit citizens from serving in foreign armed forces without state approval. The case was postponed to 8 December for a formal bail application, and all five accused were remanded in custody. Three of the men were detained at OR Tambo International Airport as they attempted to fly to Russia, after another alleged member of the network was questioned upon returning from the country. The arrests follow a separate investigation involving Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of former President Jacob Zuma, who is accused of deceiving 17 men into fighting for Russia and recently resigned as an MK Party MP. Authorities have warned that Russia was recruiting foreigners through misleading job and study offers, including tactics targeting African women under the guise of hospitality work.