Nigeria: Afcon 2025 Countdown - Eric Chelle Releases Nigeria's 54-Man Provisional Squad

The Nigeria national team head coach Eric Chelle has officially released a 54-man provisional squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco -- a tournament that now carries extra meaning after the country failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

For many Nigerians still hurting from missing a second straight World Cup, AFCON 2025 is now the chance to rebuild confidence, restore pride, and show that the Super Eagles can still compete at the highest level.

Chelle's list features a mix of new faces, experienced internationals and home-based players who have been performing well in the league.

Osimhen, Ekong, Ndidi and Nwabali headline squad

Victor Osimhen, captain William Troost-Ekong, Wilfred Ndidi and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali lead the provisional squad.

They are joined by Maduka Okoye, Zaidu Sanusi, Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi, Raphael Onyedika, Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon and Chidera Ejuke.

Chelle also rewarded strong local performers such as Abdulrasheed Shehu, Ebenezer Harcourt, Ekeson Okorie, Chisom Orji and Adekunle Adeleke.

According to the Nigeria Football Fedration, a final squad of 28 players will be announced soon.

Camp to open in Egypt

The team will start training in Egypt on 10 December. They will play friendly matches before heading to Morocco.

AFCON kicks off on 21 December, giving Chelle only a short period to introduce his ideas, improve teamwork and build match fitness.

Nigeria will face Tunisia, Uganda and Tanzania in Group C -- a group that demands focus and discipline, qualities the team has often struggled with in recent times.

World Cup failure still hangs over the team

Chelle will be heading to Morocco with a lot of scrutiny. Nigeria's 4-3 penalty loss to DR Congo in Rabat ended the country's hopes of reaching the expanded 48-team 2026 World Cup. The failure upset millions of fans and triggered strong criticism from many including former players.

One of the strongest reactions came from former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi, who openly blamed the NFF for "mismanagement and corruption" in a viral episode of The Obi One Podcast. Mikel said the World Cup miss was not about the players but about poor leadership over many years. He urged the federation to "do the right thing," calling football the one thing that brings Nigerians together.

The NFF later apologised to the public and promised a full internal review.

With players like Osimhen, Lookman, Iwobi and Chukwueze entering the later years of their careers, AFCON 2025 may be one of the last major tournaments where this group can win something significant.

AFCON becomes Nigeria's chance to heal

Beyond the competition itself, AFCON has become an emotional target for millions of Nigerians. President Bola Tinubu asked Nigerians to shift their focus to the tournament, while Peter Obi encouraged the team to rise again, saying "the Eagle never bows its head."

For Chelle and the Super Eagles, the message is clear: AFCON 2025 is their best chance to restore hope.

54 PLAYERS IN PROVISIONAL LIST OF NIGERIA FOR 35TH AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS MOROCCO 2025

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania); Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy); Adebayo Adeleye (Volos FC, Greece); Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus); Ebenezer Harcourt (Sporting Lagos);

Defenders: William Troost-Ekong (Al-Kholood, Saudi Arabia); Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Hull City, England); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham City, England); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Igoh Ogbu (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic); Felix Agu (Werder Bremen, Germany); Ryan Alebiosu (Blackburn Rovers, England); Adekunle Adeleke (Abia Warriors);

Midfielders: Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA); Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Christantus Uche (Crystal Palace, England); Tochukwu Nnadi (Zulte Waregem, Belgium); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (SS Lazio, Italy); Ebenezer Akinsanmiro (Pisa SC, Italy); Usman Muhammed (Ironi Tiberias, Israel); Peter Agba (Maccabi Haifa, Israel); Tom Dele-Bashiru (Gençlerbirligi SK, Turkey)

Forwards: Ademola Lookman (Atalanta BC, Italy); Samuel Chukwueze (Fulham FC, England); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Simon Moses (Paris FC, France); Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla FC, Spain); Tolu Arokodare (Wolverhampton Wanderers, England); Akor Adams (Sevilla FC, Spain); Olakunle Olusegun (Pari Nizhny Novgorod, Russia); Sadiq Umar (Real Sociedad, Spain); Kelechi Iheanacho (Celtic Glasgow, Scotland); Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, England); Victor Boniface (Werder Bremen, Germany); Paul Onuachu (Trabzonspor AS, Turkey); Terem Moffi (OGC Nice, France); Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Cyriel Dessers (Panathinaikos FC, Greece); Abdulrasheed Shehu (Niger Tornadoes); Rafiu Durosinmi (Viktoria Plzen, Czech Republic); Ekeson Okorie (Nasarawa United); Chisom Orji (Warri Wolves); Chukwubuikem Ikwuemesi (OH Leuven, Belgium); Philip Otele (FC Basel, Switzerland); Salim Fago Lawal (NK Istra 1961 (Croatia); Emmanuel Michael (Linzer Athletik SK, Austria)