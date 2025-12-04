Morocco/Nigeria: Afcon 2025 Countdown - Chukwueze, Lookman, Okoye, Ajayi Lead Charge As Stars Hit Championship Form for Action in Morocco

For a football nation still reeling from a disappointing 2026 World Cup qualifying collapse, the AFCON presents more than just redemption; it offers a path back to continental dominance.

With barely two weeks and three days to the kickoff of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, Nigeria's key players are hitting their stride at exactly the right moment.

The last three triumphs, in 1980, 1994, and 2013, came on the back of strong individual form.

Today, once again, several Super Eagles are rising to the moment, sharpening their rhythm as Morocco draws closer.

Below is a breakdown of Nigeria's in-form weapons and why their surge matters.

SAMUEL CHUKWUEZE (Fulham) -- A late surge, a loud statement

Two weeks ago, Samuel Chukwueze was a bench option. Today, he's Fulham's marquee threat, justifying the club's loan-to-buy deal worth €25m from AC Milan.

His explosion has been emphatic: Four goals in his last three matches, two assists in crucial games vs Tottenham and Southampton, two stunning goals against Manchester City on Tuesday. EPL Player of the Match after the 2-1 win at Spurs

Before 22 November, he had played only 108 minutes all season. But a single assist sparked his revival, winning Silva's trust and securing his first start, and now, he's indispensable.

With Crystal Palace and Burnley still ahead, Chukwueze could hit camp in lethal form.

For a player often criticised for inconsistency during his six years with the Super Eagles, Morocco 2025 is an opportunity to silence doubts and finally deliver on his enormous promise.

ADEMOLA LOOKMAN (Atalanta) -- Africa's best rediscovers his spark

After a barren spell for the Super Eagles in 2025, going 10 straight matches without scoring, the 2024 African Player of the Year is finding his rhythm again.

Lookman is finally unlocking himself: Scored in Atalanta's 2-0 win over Fiorentina, Scored and assisted in the 3-0 UCL win at Frankfurt, First back-to-back scoring run since May

His season had been disrupted by his summer transfer standoff, but as confidence returns, so does his menace.

Lookman has up to three big fixtures before reporting to camp next Wednesday: Verona, Chelsea, and Cagliari. A strong run puts Nigeria's most explosive attacker in peak condition for AFCON hostilities.

MADUKA OKOYE (Udinese) -- Redemption arc reaching its climax

Few modern Super Eagles have endured the scrutiny Okoye has, from the infamous error against Tunisia at the 2021 AFCON to being sidelined for nearly two years. Now, he is knocking loudly on the No. 1 door again.

His club form is notable, with 7 Serie A matches since returning from suspension, including 18 saves and a 62.1% save rate, highlighted by a Penalty save against Bologna.

His rival, Stanley Nwabali, remains strong on penalties but hasn't featured for Chippa United in their last two matches, raising questions over readiness.

Okoye's renaissance, combined with Nwabali's uncertainty, means the battle for the gloves in Egypt next week will be fierce.

SEMI AJAYI (Hull City) -- Reliable, Experienced, and rising again

Nigeria's most consistent defender at AFCON 2023, Ajayi, is kicking into rhythm at the perfect time. At 32, after battling early-season injuries, Ajayi is back:

Scored his first goal of the season last weekend vs Stoke, named Man of the Match, Hull City want him available until December 14 before releasing him

With Benjamin Fredrick injured, Ajayi becomes crucial. His leadership, aerial strength, and tournament experience could anchor Nigeria's defensive line in Morocco.

ALEX IWOBI (Fulham) -- The silent engine, steady and essential

While others grab headlines, Alex Iwobi continues to provide the rhythm, maturity, and versatility that make him indispensable for both club and country.

At Fulham, Iwobi has delivered consistent high-volume shifts under Marco Silva, improved his ball progression and final-third contribution, functioned as the team's link-man in transitions, and also scored against Manchester City last time out.

His creativity and tactical intelligence remain vital for the Super Eagles, especially in a squad brimming with forwards who thrive on service.

With Chukwueze roaring back and Lookman gaining sharpness, Iwobi's role as the stabiliser and chance-creator becomes even more crucial heading into Morocco.

Final Word

Nigeria's form curve is rising at the right moment.

Chukwueze is exploding. Lookman is resurfacing. Okoye is reclaiming glory. Ajayi is reinforcing the backline. Iwobi remains the midfield glue.

If these trajectories hold, the Super Eagles will land in Morocco not just motivated, but armed and dangerous, ready to chase a long-awaited fourth AFCON crown.