Nigeria: U.S. to Impose Visa Restrictions On Nigerians Responsible for 'Anti-Christian' Violence

The US government said policy was being implemented under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act

The US government has introduced a new policy which allows it to impose a visa ban on people considered responsible for the attack on Nigerian Christians.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the US State Department said the policy allows it to deny visas to those who have directed, authorised, supported, participated in, or carried out abuses targeting people based on faith.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The US government said the policy was being implemented under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Through the new policy, family members of affected persons are also subject to the restrictions.

"As President Trump made clear, the United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria and numerous other countries."

"This policy will apply to Nigeria and any other governments or individuals engaged in violations of religious freedom.

"A new policy under Section 212(a) (3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act will allow the State Department to restrict visa issuance to individuals who have directed, authorized, significantly supported, participated in, or carried out violations of religious freedom and, where appropriate, their immediate family members," the statement read.

This came amid talks between the US and the Nigerian government on violent attacks carried out by terror groups in the country.

The US government had earlier falsely accused the Nigerian government of supporting an anti-Christian crusade carried out by radical Islamic groups in the country.

Subsequently, the president, Donald Trump, designated Nigeria a country of Particular Concern (CPC) and also threatened to send troops into the country.

More details later...