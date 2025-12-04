Nigeria: U.S. Issues Visa Ban On Nigerians Involved in Anti-Christian Violence

4 December 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nkiruka Nnorom

United States has announced new visa restrictions targeting Nigerians accused of undermining religious freedom.

The US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, in a post on X yesterday, said the restrictions would affect those who "knowingly direct, authorise, fund, support or carry out violations of religious freedom."

Rubio's comments came a day after US lawmakers convened a roundtable in Washington with religious freedom and foreign relations experts to discuss Nigeria's escalating violence and the "targeted persecution" of Christians.

He said the visa policy applied to Nigeria and other governments or individuals that persecute people for their religious beliefs.

According to the Secretary of State, the move is part of the US' decisive action in response to the "atrocities and violence against Christians" in Nigeria and around the world.

He wrote: "The United States is taking decisive action in response to the atrocities and violence against Christians in Nigeria and around the world.

"The @StateDept will restrict U.S. visas for those who knowingly direct, authorise, fund, support, or carry out violations of religious freedom.

"This visa policy applies to Nigeria and other governments or individuals that persecute people for their religious beliefs."

The congress roundtable was part of investigations into the matter on President Donald Trump's directive.

Last month, Chris Smith, house foreign affairs Africa subcommittee chairman, introduced a resolution recommending visa bans and asset freezes on individuals and entities responsible for severe violations of religious freedom in Nigeria.

Smith, who was part of Tuesday's roundtable, named the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, and the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore as erring entities.

Smith also recommended that the US place "Fulani-Ethnic Militias" operating in Benue and Plateau on the entities of particular concern, EPC, list under the International Religious Freedom Act.

In response, MACBAN urged congress to withdraw its visa ban recommendation, saying the resolution blurred critical distinctions between criminal gangs, which operate independently, and law-abiding pastoralists who are also victims of Nigeria's deteriorating security landscape.

During Tuesday's discussions, Smith accused the Nigerian government of complicity in the "religious persecution".

