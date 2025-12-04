Nigeria: Army Will Not 'Dance With Criminals', Says Theatre Commander Warrah

SOKOTO -- The Theatre Commander, Sector 2 Joint Task Force, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Major General Idris Warrah, has vowed to intensify military operations against bandits across the North West, declaring that the Nigerian Army will leave no hiding place for criminals.

Addressing troops undergoing intensive training at the 8 Division Headquarters in Sokoto on Wednesday, General Warrah said the Army remains resolute, battle-ready and fully committed to dismantling criminal networks and restoring peace.

"No stone will be left unturned until the threat of banditry is eliminated," he said. "We are not here to negotiate, dance or celebrate with bandits. We are here to apply strength, capacity and decisive action. The mission is clear -- defeat the enemy and restore peace to our people."

He stressed that discipline, regimentation and strict adherence to orders will shape the tempo of ongoing operations, urging troops to uphold professionalism and loyalty as they push toward victory.

Charging the soldiers to remain mentally prepared and operationally aggressive, the commander encouraged them to brace for sustained offensive engagements, insisting that success requires resilience, focus and unwavering commitment.

General Warrah, who was accompanied by the General Officer Commanding 8 Division, Major General Ibikunle Ajose, said the Armed Forces carry the national responsibility of safeguarding lives and ensuring citizens can live without fear.

"The responsibility rests on us," he told the troops. "Your efforts so far have been commendable--neutralising threats, clearing hideouts, recovering territories and seizing weapons. But we must push harder and faster."

He assured personnel that the Army remains committed to their welfare, adding that wounded soldiers will continue to receive proper care, support and honour. He also urged injured personnel to convey the gratitude of the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff and the entire military leadership to their families.

During a visit to the 248 Recce Battalion in Illela, General Warrah inspected accommodation and operational facilities, acknowledging progress while calling for continuous improvement.

He reminded troops that discipline, endurance and respect for military ethics remain the backbone of the Nigerian Army, stressing that the war against banditry will be prosecuted with renewed vigour, precision and unrelenting force.

"The foundation of the Nigerian Army is built on discipline and resilience," he said. "Now is the time to stand tall. Now is the time to end this menace once and for all."