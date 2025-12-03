Nigeria: Tinubu Lauded Over Musa's Appointment As Defence Minister

Movement for the Survival of the Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND) has commended President Bola Tinubu over the appointment of the immediate-past Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, as minister of Defence.

MOSIEND, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday by its president, Dr Kennedy West, described Musa's appointment as a remarkable responsiveness to the voice and aspirations of Nigerians.

The statement expressed the hope that, with Musa steering defence coordination, there would be a more cohesive, disciplined, and professional approach to confronting the nation's enemies.

It urged Tinubu to complement this excellent appointment with expanded empowerment of the military--through modern equipment, improved intelligence capacity, and strengthened policy frameworks--especially in line with the declared state of emergency on national security.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The statement reads in part: "The Movement for the Survival of the Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND) heartily commends His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his remarkable responsiveness to the voice and aspirations of Nigerians through the nomination of General Christopher Gwabin Musa as Minister of Defence.

"This decision reflects authentic leadership--one rooted in listening, discernment, and the unwavering commitment to restore lasting peace, unity, and development across our nation. Nigerians from all regions had expressed concern following General Musa's earlier exit, noting his competence, discipline, and unmatched field experience.

"Mr President's action has now reaffirmed his readiness to place the right men in the correct positions at the right time.

"For over 33 years, MOSIEND has observed and engaged the nation's security evolution, and we are confident that General Musa's return to the core of Defence leadership will inject renewed strength, coherence, and strategic precision into Nigeria's security architecture.

"His deep operational understanding--ranging from the North-East theatre to Lake Chad operations--positions him as a stabilising force capable of shaping the coordinated strategies to be executed by the Chief of Defence Staff and the Service Chiefs.

"With General Musa steering Defence coordination, we foresee a more cohesive, disciplined, and professional approach in confronting the enemies of our nation. The era of banditry, terrorism, and other criminalities is nearing its end. Indeed, their days are numbered.

"MOSIEND also urges Mr President to complement this excellent appointment with expanded empowerment of the military--through modern equipment, improved intelligence capacity, and strengthened policy frameworks--especially in line with the declared state of emergency on national security.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Niger Deltans are impressed by President Tinubu's bold, decisive moves and proudly give him a resounding thumbs-up.

"To General Christopher Gwabin Musa, we extend our warm congratulations. Your nomination is a testament to your hard work, resilience, integrity, and proven capacity. Mr President has once again demonstrated his unmatched ability to identify merit and professionalism.

"We call on all Nigerians to rally behind the Armed Forces, support the security agencies, and uphold the collective responsibility of safeguarding our nation."