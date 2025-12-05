West Africa: Authorities Urged to Ensure Peaceful December 8 Protest, Safeguard Rights of Citizens

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) calls on Togolese authorities to uphold the people's right to freedom of assembly ahead of the protest scheduled for December 8, 2025. The date coincides with the opening of the 9th Pan-African Congress in Togo.

Organized by the M66 movement, a collective of Togolese youth, the protest seeks to voice citizens' demands, advocate for the restoration of the Togolese constitution, and call for the resignation of President Faure Gnassingbé. These demands reflect those raised during demonstrations in June 2025, which were met with excessive force by security forces, resulting in approximately fifty arrests and seven deaths.

The violent dispersal of the June protests, characterised by disproportionate use of force and widespread arrests, deepened mistrust between the populace and state institutions. It is therefore essential to prevent a repeat of such destabilising and tragic incidents.

While demonstrations in Togo have recently been restricted for security reasons, the conduct and outcome of protests largely depend on the professionalism of security forces and the cooperation of demonstrators. Ahead of December 8, the MFWA urges Togolese authorities to fully exercise their role as protectors of people and property, ensuring a safe and peaceful environment in which citizens can express themselves freely.

Authorities are called upon to:

Ensure professional, neutral, and strictly protective supervision of demonstrators;

Refrain from any use of force against citizens exercising their constitutional right to demonstrate;

Avoid unjustified or violent dispersals and attacks targeting demonstrators;

End arbitrary or preventive arrests intended to discourage public expression;

Guarantee that security forces operate strictly within the law, respecting human dignity and fundamental freedoms.

The MFWA also appeals to demonstrators to contribute to a peaceful and secure environment by:

Following organisers' instructions to ensure the smooth conduct of the protest;

Refraining from violence, provocation, or destruction of public or private property;

Upholding civic behaviour;

Avoiding direct confrontations with security forces and prioritising dialogue.

Given the public significance of the December 8 demonstration, media coverage is expected. The MFWA calls on authorities to:

Refrain from intimidating, assaulting, or harassing journalists;

Allow media personnel to move freely and report on events without interference;

Avoid targeting journalists with force, arrests, or detentions;

Respect equipment, vehicles, and press identification.

Ensuring a peaceful demonstration is a shared responsibility. The MFWA reiterates that respecting citizens' constitutional rights, upholding professional conduct by security forces, and allowing independent media coverage are critical to strengthening democracy, trust, and stability in Togo.