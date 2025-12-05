Nigeria: Tinubu Swears in General Musa As New Defence Minister

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday administered oath of office on General Christopher Gwabin Musa as Nigeria's new Minister of Defence, marking a decisive move in the administration's ongoing security reforms.

The president sworn in General Musa in his first floor office at the State House, Abuja, signifying the appointee's transition to the nation's principal defence policy custodian.

President Tinubu had earlier in the day described General Musa as a "fine gentleman" whose track record in service positions him to drive a more integrated national security response.

The president on Thursday applauded the Senate for its swift confirmation of General Musa, a former Chief of Defence Staff, as the new Minister of Defence.

In a post on his verified X handle, @officialABAT, the president revealed that he had forwarded General Musa's name to the Senate two days earlier for screening and confirmation, describing him as "a fine gentleman" whose breadth of experience would serve Nigeria at a defining moment.

"I want to commend the Nigerian Senate for its expedited confirmation of General Musa yesterday. His appointment comes at a critical juncture in our lives as a nation," the President wrote.

Tinubu emphasised that the former CDS' leadership record and understanding of Nigeria's complex security environment make him well-suited to drive the administration's defence and security priorities.

"God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria," he added, signing off as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

With the swearing-in now complete, General Musa assumes full ministerial duties as the Tinubu administration pushes to consolidate recent gains and accelerate reforms aimed at delivering lasting peace and national stability.

Speaking with newsmen after being sworn in, General Musa assured Nigerians that the security situation will improve for the better as he was poised to swing into action immediately.

While assuring Nigerians that defence will take its rightful place, the Defence Minister expressed optimism that Nigerians will see positive security results in the shortest possible time.

His words: "My immediate priority is to make sure that defence takes its place fully in the country. The synergy between the armed forces and other security agencies and all Nigerians being carried along as we have always said, that security is everybody's responsibility.

"It is that synergy that we need to build on and work on it, and that's what we're going to do and I can assure you, within the shortest possible time, Nigerians will see results. I want to use this medium to appreciate all Nigerians. Nigerians have shown me love, and I will guarantee them that I am going to work whatever it takes to ensure that Nigeria is secured."

Asked what directive was given him by President Tinubu, the new minister disclosed that the president gave him a marching order to adequately secure the nation so that Nigerisns can sleep with their eyes closed.

According to him, "I just met Mr. President, and he reiterated his mind on the aspect that we must make sure that Nigeria is secured. Nigerians should go back and sleep with their eyes closed, go back to their farms. Schools open without being molested. Everyone being carried together to make sure that Nigeria continues to grow in line with the renewed programme of Mr. President."

Also speaking, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, said the new Defence Minister is a capable hand who will deliver on the security mandate given to him by the president.

He said: Everybody knows what the problem is. We just need restoration of normalcy in this country by any means possible. And I think that this job is in very good hands. It does seem very clearly that the president wants to reposition issues of security, and I think the situation is in very good hands.

"Whatever it takes to get this mess under control. These guys need to be flushed out. Normalcy needs to return to our country. Laughter and joy has to come back to Nigeria within the shortest time possible, all we do is to pray for the best."