Nigeria: Senate Confirms General Christopher Musa As Defence Minister

3 December 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

The Senate has confirmed the nomination of former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa (rtd), as Nigeria's new Minister of Defence after a rigorous five-hour screening session on Wednesday.

General Musa, during his screening, outlined his strategy to strengthen national security through collaboration among the armed forces, police, other security agencies, and local communities.

The Ex-CDS warned that terrorists see Nigeria as a lucrative target because they believed "Nigeria is so rich" and that invading the country offers them economic gains. He pledged to close gaps in security operations, ensure accountability in defence spending, and promote stronger coordination with neighbouring countries to combat cross-border threats.

Musa emphasised that effective security required a "whole-of-government" approach, noting that the military's role accounts for only about "20-25%" of the solution, while good governance and community engagement are equally vital.

Following his responses, senators unanimously approved his nomination, commending his experience, discipline, and clarity of vision for national defence.

General Musa, when sworn in, will officially take over as Minister of Defence, where he is expected to lead Nigeria's military and defence policy amid growing challenges of terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping across the country.

