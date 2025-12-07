Benin: Patrice Talon Declared Removed From Office by the Military

Beninese soldiers appeared on public television early Sunday morning to announce that they had “removed from office” Patrice Talon, the head of state.

The group, calling itself the Military Committee for Refoundation (CMR), said that the outgoing president was being replaced by Pascal Tigri, a lieutenant colonel, as head of the committee.

According to RFI, gunfire was heard this morning in the port area and around the presidential palace in Cotonou. Forces loyal to the government have reportedly regained control, according to the president's entourage, who say that the city and the country remain “completely secure” and that the president and his family are out of danger.

At this stage, there has been no independent official confirmation of the president's exact situation.

The situation remains unclear at present, with successive announcements from the military, while witnesses report gunfire and helicopters flying over the presidential palace and the port.