Benin Authorities Say Coup Attempt Foiled, President Talon Safe

Benin's interior minister on Sunday said that the army had thwarted an attempted coup by a group of soldiers. President Patrice Talon's entourage said he was safe while the regular army said it had regained control.

"A small group of soldiers launched a mutiny with the aim of destabilising the country and its institutions," said Benin's interior minister Alassane Seidou. "Faced with this situation, the Beninese Armed Forces and their leadership maintained control of the situation and foiled the attempt," he added. Witnesses reported hearing the sound of gunfire in Benin's economic capital Cotonou on Sunday, after a military group announced that they had ousted President Patrice Talon.

Shortly afterwards, the president's entourage announced he was safe while the regular army said it had regained control, according to a military source. Talon, a 67-year-old former businessman dubbed the "cotton king of Cotonou", is due to hand over power in April next year after 10 years in office marked by solid economic growth but also a surge in jihadist violence. The main opposition party has been excluded from the race to succeed him, and instead the ruling party will vie for power against a so-called "moderate" opposition. Talon has been praised for bringing economic development to Benin but is regularly accused by his critics of authoritarianism.

Early on Sunday, soldiers calling themselves the "Military Committee for Refoundation" (CMR), said on state television that they had met and decided that "Mr Patrice Talon is removed from office as president of the republic".

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The signal was cut later in the morning.

Shortly after the announcement, a source close to Talon told AFP the president was safe. "This is a small group of people who only control the television. The regular army is regaining control. The city (Cotonou) and the country are completely secure," Talon's entourage told French news agency AFP. "It's just a matter of time before everything returns to normal. The clean-up is progressing well."