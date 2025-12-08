Nigeria: France Offers Help to Defeat Terrorism, Ribadu Meets U.S. Congressmen, 100 Children Released in Niger

Efforts to end terrorist attacks in Nigeria gained momentum at the weekend, with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, pledging deeper collaboration to defeat insecurity in the country, and National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, meeting with a delegation of Congressmen from the United States.

Macron stated that President Bola Tinubu had sought help from the Western European country in a telephone conversation earlier yesterday, explaining that no one should sit on the fence and "remain a spectator" in the goings-on in Africa's most populous country.

The French president made the disclosure weeks after the United States threatened to intervene in Nigeria's security challenge, alleging "Christian Genocide", an imputation that the Nigerian government vehemently rejected.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, has witnessed an upsurge in attacks in volatile northern areas, including mass kidnappings from schools and churches.

Equally yesterday, Ribadu hosted a high-level US Congressional delegation in Abuja, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation on counter-terrorism and regional security.

Aside from the visit to the NSA, the US team visited Benue State, where they met with Governor Hyacinth Alia, and the Tor Tiv, Professor James Ayatse, and also visited Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in the state.

Alia, after the visit, said the deliberations focused on sustaining peace in the North-central state as well as ramping up humanitarian activities for displaced persons.

He said in a post on his Facebook page, "Today, I received a delegation from the U.S. Congress, the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State, and the U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, at Government House, Makurdi. Our discussions focused on the security and humanitarian challenges in Benue and the North-central region, and the urgent need for sustainable peace, justice, and security for our people."

THISDAY recalls that the visit to Nigeria followed earlier engagements between Ribadu and US officials in Washington, D.C., where both sides discussed shared security priorities, as well as attempts to douse rising tensions between both nations.

Members of the US congressional team on the fact-finding mission included Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart; Rep. Norma Torres; Rep. Scott Franklin; Rep. Juan Ciscomani; and Rep. Riley Moore.

Equally, on security, Imo State Governor and National Coordinator of Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Senator Hope Uzodimma, expressed optimism that Nigeria will win the war against terrorism.

Uzodimma spoke during the South-west zonal All Progressives Congress (APC) Stakeholders meeting, as well as a two-day meeting of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) in Lagos, a statement from his media team said.

In a similar vein, there was a report last night by a national television station that the federal government had secured the release of 100 schoolchildren abducted from St. Mary's Private Catholic Primary and Secondary School, Papiri, in Agwara Local Government Area, Niger State. THISDAY could not independently confirm the information last night.

Bandits had attacked the school on November 21, in the remote community of Papiri, arriving around 2am on motorbikes and, reportedly, abducting 315 people--303 students and 12 teachers.

In the immediate aftermath, 50 pupils escaped within the first day and were reunited with their families. However, 265, including 253 children and all 12 teachers, remained in captivity, until last night when the release of some was reported.

Furthermore, in one of his most forceful public interventions in recent times, former Abia State Governor and current Senate Chief Whip, Senator Uzor Kalu, used his appearance on Arise Television's THISDAYLIVE programme on Sunday to issue a blistering assessment of separatist violence in the South-east.

Kalu insisted that saboteurs, and not President Bola Tinubu, were undermining national security, and challenged the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to "stop hiding behind anonymity" and embrace political dialogue.

Macron: France to Intensify Counter-terrorism Support to Nigeria

French President, Emmanuel Macron, on Sunday pledged his country's support for Nigeria in tackling terrorism and other security challenges. This was sequel to a telephone discussion Maron had with his Nigerian counterpart, Bola Tinubu.

In a tweet on his verified X handle, @Emmanuel Macron, the French president said he had conveyed France's solidarity with Nigeria in the face of "various security challenges, particularly the terrorist threat in the north".

Macron, in the tweet, stated, "I spoke with President Tinubu of Nigeria, @officialABAT. I conveyed France's solidarity in the face of the various security challenges, particularly the terrorist threat in the North.

"At his request, we will strengthen our partnership with the authorities and our support for the affected populations. We call on all our partners to step up their engagement. No one can remain a spectator."

Ribadu Meets US Congressional Delegation

A United States Congressional delegation yesterday met with National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, in Abuja as part of intensified diplomatic engagements following renewed allegation of Christian genocide in the country.

Ribadu confirmed the meeting in a post on his X handle. He stated that the lawmakers were in Nigeria on a fact-finding mission. He also explained that the visit was a continuation of earlier discussions held in Washington, DC, where both sides examined shared security priorities.

According to the NSA, US Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, attended the meeting, a development he said underscored the significance both countries attach to the ongoing consultations.

Ribadu said the talks focused on enhancing counter-terrorism cooperation, promoting regional stability, and strengthening the broader security partnership between Abuja and Washington. He expressed confidence that the engagement would "deepen trust, collaboration, and the shared commitment to peace and security".

The diplomatic visit comes at a sensitive moment in Nigeria-US relations, following the recent decision by US President Donald Trump to re-designate Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) over allegations of religious freedom violations -- allegations that critics described as tantamount to claims of a Christian genocide.

The re-designation fuelled tensions, especially with accompanying suggestions in Washington about possible punitive measures, including military intervention.

The Nigerian government consistently rejected accusations of systematic persecution of Christians, insisting that Nigeria's security challenges affect both Muslims and Christians alike.

With growing international scrutiny, Nigeria expanded diplomatic outreach to address concerns and secure support from key global partners.

Earlier, Ribadu met with US Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, at the Pentagon for further discussions on coordinated strategies to tackle the country's worsening insecurity.

Nigeria Will Defeat Terrorism, Says Uzodimma

Imo State Governor and National Coordinator of Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Senator Hope Uzodimma, was upbeat that Nigeria will win the war against terrorism.

Uzodimma assured that the Renewed Hope Ambassadors will ensure delivery of 1,000 active businesses in each of the 8,809 electoral wards across the country.

He spoke during the South-west Zone APC Stakeholders meeting as well as the two-day meeting of Progressive Governors Forum in Lagos. According to him, the economic reforms introduced by Tinubu are designed to stimulate growth, expand productivity, and multiply opportunities across all sectors.

On the recent wave of kidnappings and terrorist attacks, Uzodimma declared that Nigeria will overcome.

According to him, Tinubu's security architecture is already yielding results through enhanced intelligence gathering, improved inter-agency collaboration, and sustained military operations targeted at criminal hideouts.

Uzodimma added that despite current challenges, Nigerians should remain confident in the government's capacity to restore stability, stating that the determination of the armed forces and the support of communities nationwide have put insurgents and terror networks on the defensive.

He emphasised that the Renewed Hope Agenda was not just a policy direction but a comprehensive national revamp aimed at empowering citizens, rebuilding critical institutions, and strengthening the economy from the grassroots upwards.

The governor stated, "Of late we have seen the level of insecurity and banditry increase. Who are the people funding these criminalities? Progressive Governors are united. Nigeria must win."

Uzodimma said the policies might appear tough at the onset, but they were already laying the foundation for a more resilient, self-sustaining national economy.

He explained that the Renewed Hope Ambassadors initiative was strategically aligned with the reforms, as they targeted grassroots empowerment by supporting at least 1,000 functional businesses in every ward. He said this would not only accelerate job creation but also deepen financial inclusion and strengthen local enterprise development nationwide.

The coordinator urged party leaders and stakeholders to remain steadfast, adding that the positive outcomes of current reforms are already becoming evident to all Nigerians.

Uzodimma stated that the body would work closely with communities, youth groups, women, artisans, business owners, and traditional institutions to identify needs, support promising ventures, and channel government interventions more efficiently.

Hopes of Parents of Abducted Children Dashed

Before the late night information that 100 abducted students had been released, the hopes of about 100 parents to reunite with their children at the weekend was dashed as the kids were nowhere to be found.

The parents had been invited, by both the government and the school authorities, to the St Mary's Catholic Primary/Secondary School ostensibly to collect their children.

St Mary's Catholic Primary/Secondary School Papiri in Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State was where 259 children and 13 teachers were abducted two weeks ago, with their whereabouts unknown.

As early as 10am some of the parents had started arriving at the school with high expectations. But their hopes dimmed as there was no sign of any of the children. Instead of the parents reuniting with their kids it was gathered that they were counselled by officials that their children would soon return.

According to a source close to the meeting, the parents who were yet to register the details of their children were asked to do so. Not less than 50 parents put down the details of their kidnapped children, THISDAY learnt.

The proprietor of the school and chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State, Reverend Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, could not be reached for comment, but officials of the school were said to be among those that spoke to the parents.

Uzor Kalu Says IPOB Agitation Hurting the Igbo

Former Abia State Governor and Senate Chief Whip in the ninth Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, blamed saboteurs for undermining national security. Kalu challenged IPOB to "stop hiding behind anonymity" and embrace political dialogue.

The wide-ranging interview on Arise TV, anchored by Dr. Reuben Abati, traversed critical subjects, including the security crisis in the region, claims linking him to militant groups, the fallout from Nnamdi Kanu's sentencing, regional politics, the state of the economy, and Tinubu's performance.

Responding to the IPOB spokesperson's recent accusations that he must produce evidence for his statements on killings associated with sit-at-home disruptions, and allegations that he sponsored violent groups, Kalu was unequivocal.

He dismissed the claims as "childish", and insisted that his remarks about the toll of insecurity in the region were made in defence of ordinary residents whose livelihoods had been destroyed.

According to him, residents of communities across Imo and Anambra have endured years of fear, desertion and economic paralysis.

He said, "I am a businessman. I know how many people closed their shops. I know how many families are mourning."

Kalu challenged the IPOB spokesperson to publicly identify himself, saying, "Let him come out and show his face. I have always spoken openly. Igbos should not be taken for granted."

Kalu insisted that he bore no bitterness towards Nnamdi Kanu or his family and urged stakeholders to pursue a political resolution. But he stressed that "those who lost loved ones and property must also be considered".

Besides, Kalu offered a historical perspective, referencing his long personal relationship with the late Biafran leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu.

He said Ojukwu often remarked that while the civil war might have been unavoidable at the time, another conflict would be destructive.

"Even if these youths want self-determination, who will they lead after destroying businesses and chasing people from their homes?" he asked.

"Commerce has collapsed in some areas. Families are grieving quietly because they are afraid to speak," he stated.

He said agitation must be peaceful. "Drop the arms. Negotiate politically. No region develops through violence," he said.

On claims that he, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, and works minister Dave Umahi were locked in a rivalry to prove loyalty to Tinubu, the senator dismissed the suggestion.

"Competing for what?" he asked. "Umahi is my friend; we were friends before politics. Ben Kalu is like my younger brother. This is mischief," he said.

Act Decisively against Terrorists, Alumni Urges Defence Minister

The alumni of Command Secondary School, Kaduna, called on defence minister, Gen. Christopher Musa (Rtd), to take decisive action against bandits, terrorists, and other violent extremists threatening peace and security across Nigeria.

They stated that the recent surge in attacks highlighted the urgent need for stronger military intervention, improved intelligence operations, and better collaboration among security agencies.

Restoring safety, they said, was essential, not only for citizens' well-being, but also for national development, urging the minister to implement swift and strategic measures to curb insecurity.

Speaking at the alumni's end-of-year dinner, Chairman of the Command Secondary School Kaduna Old Students' Association (COMKADOSA), Abuja Chapter, Aaron Ogah, appealed to Musa to "go all out" against armed groups undermining national peace.

Ogah said, "I urge him to replicate what he achieved as Chief of Defence Staff. He must ensure that defence chiefs and commanders boost the morale of frontline troops so they can perform their duties effectively. If the genuine needs of personnel are met, I believe insecurity will soon become a thing of the past."

Ogah also emphasised the need to tackle the root causes of insecurity. He called on the federal government to prioritise youth employment to prevent them from turning to crime, stating that "an idle mind is the devil's workshop".

He urged governments and corporate organisations to invest in sporting activities to engage youths constructively and reduce recruitment into criminal networks.

Chief of Administration (Navy) and Special Guest of Honour, Rear Adm. Gideon Kachim, praised Musa's leadership, describing him as an exemplary officer who instilled discipline in his protégés.

"I believe he will perform tremendously well as Minister of Defence and bring significant transformation," Kachim said.

Chairman of the Dinner Organising Committee, Philips Okwara, expressed joy over Musa's appointment.

Okwara stated, "General Musa is on board; he is back. He knows what to do. All we need is the right person in the right place, and he is a square peg in a square hole."

He added that the reunion, which brought together graduates from 1982 to 2025, fostered unity and strengthened alumni bonds.

Okwara attributed terrorism and banditry in Nigeria to selfishness and the pursuit of illicit wealth.

"When you are bloodthirsty, terrorism comes to mind. If you have a pure heart and fear of God, you will not desire to kill for pecuniary gains," he said.