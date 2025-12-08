Nigeria: Efforts Ongoing to Rescue Abducted Niger Schoolchildren - DHQ

7 December 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Tarkaa David and Leadership News

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has assured parents of ongoing efforts to ensure safe rescue of abducted pupils and students of St. Mary's Catholic School, Papiri, Agwara local government area of Niger State.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, said the Military High Command acknowledged the parents and the public's concern over the incident.

"The DHQ assures that the abducted children are a top national security concern. Concerted efforts are therefore being made to ensure their safety and quick reunion with families," he said.

He, therefore, urged the public and media to avoid speculations or sharing unverified information that could harm the ongoing rescue operations.

"Parents and community leaders are also urged to report credible information to security agencies. The DHQ appreciates the concerns of parents and so reaffirms its commitment to safely recover all the abducted pupils," he added.

The DHQ spokesman reaffirmed that the the incident remained a top priority, and efforts will continue until every child is returned to their family.

