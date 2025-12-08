Egypt: From Egypt's Dominance to Eto'o's Goals - 10 Afcon Records

Egypt have won the competition a record seven times, including three titles in a row between 2006 and 2010. The Pharaohs have played 111 matches in 26 editions, winning 60, drawing 24 and losing 27.

Recently re-elected Cameroon football federation president and former star Samuel Eto'o scored a record 18 goals in six tournaments between 2000 and 2010.

The late Ivory Coast icon Laurent Pokou scored the most goals by an individual in a match -- claiming five in a 6-1 group victory over Ethiopia at the 1970 tournament in Sudan.

Ndaye Mulamba, who died in 2019, holds the record for the most goals in a tournament, scoring nine for 1974 champions Zaire (now Democratic Republic of Congo) in Egypt.

The 1974 final in Cairo was the only one to be replayed. Mulamba scored both goals as Zaire beat Zambia 2-0 at the second attempt after a 2-2 draw.

The first final delivered the widest winning margin with Egypt beating Ethiopia 4-0 in Khartoum. Mohamed Diab El-Attar, popularly known as Diba, scored all four goals.

Nine finals have been decided by post-match penalties. The longest shootout was in 1992 with the Ivory Coast pipping Ghana 11-10 in Senegal to become champions for the first time.

Ghanaian Andre 'Pele' Ayew, Egyptian Ahmed Hassan, Tunisian Youssef Msakni and Cameroonian Rigobert Song have each played in a record eight tournaments.

Coach Hassan Shehata won a record three consecutive tournaments, guiding Egypt to victory in the 2006, 2008 and 2010 finals. Ghanaian Charles Gyamfi also won three finals, in 1963, 1965 and 1982.

Tunisia will hold the record for the most consecutive appearances at the tournament with 17 from 1994 to 2025. The Carthage Eagles hosted and won the 2004 edition.

AFP