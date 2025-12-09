Africa: All of Africa Today - December 9, 2025

DR Congo Records Worst Cholera Outbreak in 25 Years

The Democratic Republic of the Congo experienced its worst cholera outbreak in 25 years, recording 64,427 cases and 1,888 deaths since the start of the year, including 14,818 child cases and 340 child deaths, UNICEF said. The outbreak disrupted children's education and devastated families. In one of the most tragic cases, 16 of the 62 children living in a Kinshasa group home died within days after the disease tore through the orphanage. Seventeen of the country's 26 provinces, including Kinshasa, were affected, driven by limited access to clean water and sanitation, persistent conflict, flooding, displacement, and rapid urbanisation. Despite additional initiatives such as the "River Congo without cholera" campaign, the government's $192 million Multisectoral Cholera Elimination Plan remains severely underfunded. More than 13.5 million people received prevention information from UNICEF by supporting rapid response teams, treatment centers, and WASH improvements. The agency warned that without urgent funding, including $6 million needed by 2026, many more lives could be lost.

Sudan Airstrikes Kill Hundreds in Towns, Markets, Schools - Report

In an investigation conducted by the Sudan Witness Project, hundreds of airstrikes by Sudan's air force were conducted since April 2023, killing more than 1,700 civilians and injuring more than 1,100 in attacks on homes, markets, schools, hospitals, and displacement camps. Researchers used open-source evidence, satellite imagery, and verified footage to document 384 airstrikes between April 2023 and July 2025. Since rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) lack planes, only the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) were capable of conducting such attacks. The SAF was found to have repeatedly dropped unguided bombs in densely populated areas, including a strike on North Darfur's Zamzam displacement camp and a bombing of Hamrat al-Sheikh Market that killed at least 30 people. Many of the air attacks attributed to the SAF have taken place in Darfur, which is controlled by the RSF.

UN Appeals for $33bn to Meet Global Humanitarian Crisis

The United Nations launched its 2026 humanitarian appeal by requesting just $23 billion, barely half of what it said was required, after a sharp decline in donor funding forced it to scale back support despite global needs reaching record levels. The UN had originally sought $47 billion for 2025 but received only $12bn, the lowest in a decade, prompting aid agencies to prioritise only the most desperate cases. UN aid chief Tom Fletcher warned that humanitarian responders were "overstretched, underfunded, and under attack," facing growing insecurity in conflict zones alongside shrinking resources. For 2026, the UN identified 87 million people whose lives are at immediate risk, although about 240 million globally need urgent assistance. Its largest single appeal is $4bn for the occupied Palestinian territory, followed by major appeals for Sudan and Syria. Fletcher said the appeal focuses on crises driven by war, climate disasters, epidemics and food failures, and cautioned that if funding falls short again, the UN may need to seek wider public and private support.

Amnesty Urges Tanzania to Protect Peaceful Assembly Ahead of Protests

Amnesty International urged Tanzanian authorities to respect and protect the rights to peaceful assembly and expression ahead of nationwide protests planned for 9 December. The organisation called on police to avoid unnecessary or excessive force and warned against the use of blanket internet shutdowns, which previously obstructed access to information and hindered reporting on abuses. Amnesty also demanded an independent and impartial investigation into human rights violations committed by security forces during post-election protests. It noted that after the 29 October elections, authorities used unlawful force against demonstrators and imposed a nationwide internet blackout from 29 October to 3 November, during which security forces were accused of unlawful killings and enforced disappearances.

Benin Frees Two Senior Military Officials Held Hostage During Failed Coup

Two senior military officials who had been taken hostage during the attempted coup in Benin were freed. It remains unclear how they were released or if other hostages are still being held. Security forces continued a manhunt for the coup plotters after rebel soldiers briefly appeared on state TV claiming to have seized power, prompting gunfire near the presidential residence. President Patrice Talon later said the situation was "totally under control," as Nigeria assisted with air support to dislodge the mutineers, and explosions were heard in Cotonou, believed to be from an air strike. Fourteen suspects were arrested, including 12 accused of storming the national TV station, while the alleged leader, Lt Col Pascal Tigri, remained missing. Talon announced that loyalist forces had cleared the final pockets of resistance and vowed that the "treachery" would not go unpunished, as Ecowas deployed troops to prevent further unrest. The coup attempt came amid criticism from the rebels over deteriorating security, cuts to social services, and political restrictions, and took place against a backdrop of rising instability in West Africa, where several nations have experienced coups.