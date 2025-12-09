Burkina Faso: NAF - Our C-130 Made Precautionary Landing in Burkina Faso Over Technical Issue

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has clarified that its C-130 military aircraft, reportedly detained in Burkina Faso over an alleged airspace violation, made a safe precautionary landing due to technical concerns.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the aircraft was on a ferry mission to Portugal when the crew detected a technical issue shortly after take-off from Lagos.

The statement, titled "Safe Precautionary Landing of NAF C-130 Aircraft in Burkina Faso," explained that the aircraft diverted to Bobo-Dioulasso, Burkina Faso, as the nearest available airfield, in line with international aviation safety protocols.

According to the NAF, all crew members and passengers are safe and have received cordial treatment from Burkinabe authorities.

The Air Force added that plans are already underway to resume the mission as scheduled.

"The Nigerian Air Force remains professionally committed to strict compliance with operational procedures and safety standards, and to the protection of its personnel while fulfilling its constitutional mandate," the statement concluded.