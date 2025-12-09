Burkina Faso: Nigerian Air Force Clarifies Aircraft Landing in Burkina Faso, Says Crew Safe

"NAF crew is safe and have received cordial treatment from the host authorities."

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has stated that its aircraft that landed in Burkina Faso Monday night did so for safety reasons and "in accordance with standard safety procedures and international aviation protocols."

In a Tuesday statement by its spokesperson, Ehimen Ejodame, the air force said the crew of the NAF C-130 aircraft "observed a technical concern which necessitated a precautionary landing in Bobo-Dioulasso, Burkina Faso, the nearest airfield."

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Burkina Faso and its two allies in the AES had accused the Nigerian aircraft of violating Burkina Faso's airspace. There were also online claims that the Nigerian crew in the aircraft had been arrested.

However, Mr Ejodame, an air commodore, said the "NAF crew is safe and have received cordial treatment from the host authorities."

He said the crew will soon continue with its original mission to Portugal.

Read the NAF's full statement below.

SAFE PRECAUTIONARY LANDING OF NAF C-130 AIRCRAFT IN BURKINA FASO

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) wishes to clarify reports regarding the diversion of a NAF C-130 aircraft during its ferry mission to Portugal on 8 December 2025. Following takeoff from Lagos, the crew observed a technical concern which necessitated a precautionary landing in Bobo-Dioulasso, Burkina Faso, the nearest airfield, in accordance with standard safety procedures and international aviation protocols. NAF crew is safe and have received cordial treatment from the host authorities.

Plans are ongoing to resume the mission as scheduled. The Nigerian Air Force appreciates the support received during this period and assures the public that NAF remains professionally committed to strict compliance with operational procedures and safety standards, ensuring the protection of its personnel while fulfilling its constitutional mandate.

Ehimen Ejodame

Air Commodore

Director of Public Relations and Information,

Headquarters, Nigerian Air Force

9 December 2025