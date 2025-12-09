Botswana/Congo-Kinshasa: Afcon Group D - Senegal Lead Charge As DR Congo, Benin, Botswana Vie for Survival

Group D of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) promises some of the tournament's most intriguing storylines, as four contrasting teams, Senegal, DR Congo, Benin and Botswana, prepare for a fierce battle in Morocco. With Senegal entering as one of the favourites for the title and DR Congo boasting their strongest squad in years, the race for the top spots is set to be intense.

Benin arrive with the spirit of potential spoilers, capable of unsettling bigger teams, while Botswana embrace the underdog role with hopes of earning historic points.

SENEGAL

Senegal remains one of the outright favourites for the 2025 AFCON, with a squad full of quality and experience. The Lions of Teranga boast top talents like Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, Idrissa Gueye, Pape Matar Sarr, Sadio Mané, and Ismaïla Sarr, players who have consistently delivered at the highest level. In 2021, this generation delivered Senegal's first-ever AFCON title.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Their qualification campaign was dominant, with five wins and a draw, and they mirrored that form in the World Cup qualifiers, finishing unbeaten against strong opposition, including DR Congo.

Having reached the knockout phase in four straight tournaments, anything less than a deep run would be a shock. Senegal are not only favourites to top Group D, but they also have the pedigree and firepower to challenge for the trophy itself.

DR CONGO

DR Congo enters AFCON 2025 with both confidence and pressure. Their strong performances in World Cup qualifying, where they defeated Cameroon and Nigeria to reach the inter-confederation playoffs, underline their potential. With key players like captain Chancel Mbemba, Yoane Wissa, and Premier League additions Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Axel Tuanzebe, the Leopards carry one of their strongest squads in years.

Though their AFCON titles date back to 1968 and 1974, recent tournaments show they remain competitive, finishing third in 2015 and fourth in 2023. Their group-topping qualification campaign ahead of Tanzania, Guinea, and Ethiopia further signals a team capable of making a deep run.

BENIN

Benin may have limited AFCON history, but they have developed a reputation for upsetting bigger nations. Their memorable quarter-final run in 2019 is proof that the Cheetahs can rise to the occasion, although their 2025 AFCON qualification was narrow, advancing ahead of Rwanda on goal difference.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Under veteran coach Gernot Rohr, the team plays with structure, discipline, and tactical awareness. Rohr's experience across multiple African national teams gives Benin an additional edge in tight games. Their squad, now deeper and more experienced, features key attacking players such as Steve Mounié and Andreas Hountondji.

BOTSWANA

Botswana enter the tournament as clear underdogs, with only one previous AFCON appearance, in 2012, where they lost all group matches. Still, their qualification ahead of Mauritania and Cape Verde was a notable achievement, even if their recent form has been poor. They remain one of the lowest-ranked sides in the competition and face a difficult challenge against three much stronger opponents.

The Zebras rely heavily on work rate, defensive discipline, and team chemistry, as most of their players come from the domestic league. Forward Tumisang Orebonye and winger Kabelo Seakanyeng provide their limited attacking spark, particularly on the counter. However, maintaining focus for 90 minutes against elite sides like Senegal and DR Congo will be their biggest test.

AFCON Group D prediction

Senegal

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Benin

Botswana

Vanguard News