Africa: All of Africa Today - December 11, 2025

Rebels Reportedly Enter Key DR Congo City Despite US-Brokered Peace

Rebel forces entered Uvira, the last government-held city in eastern DR Congo, triggering panic and forcing thousands to flee into Burundi as heavy artillery and gunfire erupted. Residents said M23 rebels marched in unopposed and claimed to have "liberated" the city, despite officials insisting government troops remained in control. The advance came days after a US-brokered peace deal between Presidents Félix Tshisekedi and Paul Kagame, which the rebels' move appeared to undermine. Burundi closed its borders due to fears of a massacre. Residents reported explosions, lockdown conditions, and chaos. Regional tensions escalated as the US, EU and several European nations accused Rwanda of supporting M23, a claim Rwanda denied while accusing DR Congo and Burundi of violating the ceasefire. UN officials reported intense shelling, at least 74 deaths, and 200,000 people displaced since fighting reignited, with more than 30,000 fleeing into Burundi alone. The offensive followed earlier rebel takeovers of Goma and Bukavu, and President Tshisekedi accused Rwanda of waging a proxy war over mineral-rich territory in the long-troubled region.

Ex-President Zuma's Daughter Sworn in as MP Following Half-Sister's Resignation

Brumelda Zuma, the daughter of former President Jacob Zuma, was sworn in as an MP for the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, replacing her half-sister, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla. Zuma-Sambudla resigned after allegations that she had lured 17 South African men into fighting as mercenaries in Ukraine, claims she denies. Brumelda, who holds a degree in public administration and previously had no national profile, joined three other newly appointed MK MPs. She plans to focus on improving public services. Brumelda Zuma's appointment suggests the former president intends to ensure his family is represented in parliament. Meanwhile, Zuma-Sambudla remains under investigation for the alleged recruitment scheme. The MK party, formed by Jacob Zuma in 2023 after a fallout with President Cyril Ramaphosa, rose to become the official opposition in last year's general election.

At Least 22 Dead as Two Buildings Collapse in Morocco

Two four-storey residential buildings collapsed in Fez, Morocco, killing 22 people and injuring 16. Eight families lived in the buildings, which had reportedly shown signs of deterioration for a number of years. Authorities launched an investigation into its cause. Rescue operations continued through the night as emergency teams searched for survivors, while nearby residents were evacuated as a precaution. The public prosecutor's office in Fez said one of the buildings had been empty but that the other had been hosting a celebration for the birth of a child when the incident occurred. Residents blamed poor construction and overcrowding, saying the structures came down within minutes. The tragedy comes amid longstanding concerns over unsafe buildings in Morocco, where officials warned earlier this year that nearly 14,000 structures nationwide were at risk of collapse, and where Fez has suffered several fatal building failures in recent months.

Liberia Faces FGM Crisis as Lawmakers Clash Over Ban

Liberia has seen a troubling resurgence of female genital mutilation (FGM). New footage revealed that 502 girls and young women were recently initiated during a combined Sande ceremony across Lofa, Maryland, and Sinoe counties. FGM affects half of Liberia's rural women ages 15 to 49, according to UN Women. Health advocates warn that the latest mass initiation signals a worsening trend at a time when the country is grappling with legislative resistance and cultural pushback. Liberia's President Joseph Boakai recently proposed a measure to criminalize FGM entirely, one of the strongest efforts to establish legal protections nationwide. However, the bill is already facing turbulence in the Legislature, echoing past political failures. Activists describe the mass initiation as a national emergency, warning that without political will, Liberia will continue to lag behind neighbouring countries in strengthening anti-FGM laws.

Kenya Drought Pushes Nearly Two Million Toward Food Crisis

The Kenya Red Cross warned that nearly two million people were facing acute food insecurity as worsening drought conditions deepened water shortages, malnutrition, and long journeys to the few remaining water points in hard-hit counties. The agency said its needs continued to grow and called for more resources to sustain relief efforts. Its alarm echoed a September IGAD food-crisis report showing Kenya among five countries where acute food insecurity had tripled since 2016, rising from 13.9 million to 41.7 million people in 2025 across the region due to conflict, economic pressures, and climate extremes. IGAD climate forecasts predicted even drier conditions for parts of eastern Kenya, southern Ethiopia, and Somalia, where repeated poor rainy seasons had already entrenched drought. The number of acutely malnourished children in the seven member states remains alarmingly high. The majority of them need urgent treatment for severe acute malnutrition. However, significant funding cuts could result in an estimated 1 million people being unable to access this treatment.