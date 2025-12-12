Kenyan Woman Hugs Tree for 72 Hours, Breaks Own Record

11 December 2025
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)
By Elizabeth Schumacher

Truphena Muthoni has set a Guinness World Record by hugging a tree for three straight days.

Kenyan climate activist Truphena Muthoni has smashed her own previously held record, hugging a tree for 72 hours straight.

"This peaceful protest is important because it bypasses all differences. During other protests, we hear stories of goons, but this one bypasses all stories and triggers humanity," she was quoted by local media as saying.

Muthoni's previous record was 48 hours.

For this challenge, she selected an indigenous tree in the government compound in the town of Nyeri.

At one point, she nearly fell asleep, but was roused by her supporters, some of whom had pitched in to pay her fees for the Guinness World Records official observers.

She said she wanted to raise awareness of the danger posed by climate change and deforestation.

Muthoni also spoke to local media about the significance of the outfit she donned for the challenge: "Black means African power, protest and resilience, green is for reforestation, regeneration and hope, while red means indigenous resistance and frontline courage, and blue for water protectors and ocean defenders."

Scientists have long warned that African nations have some of the lowest levels of carbon emissions but will bear some of the worst brunts of climate change.

Edited by: Sean Sinico

 

