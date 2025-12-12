Africa: All of Africa Today - December 12, 2025

Human Rights Watch Warns of Dire Conditions for Displaced Mozambicans

Thousands of civilians displaced by Islamist armed group attacks in northeastern Mozambique have been sheltering in overcrowded and inadequate conditions, reports Human Rights Watch. Between November 10 and 23, 2025, attacks in Cabo Delgado and Nampula provinces killed 33 people and forced about 108,000, including 70,000 children, to flee their homes."Displaced people in northern Mozambique, including many children, are living in extremely precarious conditions without adequate food, health care, shelter, and mental health support," said Sheila Nhancale, Africa researcher at Human Rights Watch. Human Rights Watch and local legal authorities urged the government to ensure minimum living conditions, protect civilians, and investigate abuses, highlighting its obligations under Mozambique's constitution and regional and international conventions for internally displaced persons.

Diplomatic Tensions as Ghana and Israel Trade Deportations

Ghana deported three Israeli nationals in what appeared to be a tit-for-tat response to the alleged mistreatment of seven Ghanaians at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport. Seven Ghanaians, including four members of an official delegation attending a cyber-security conference in Tel Aviv, were allegedly detained without explanation. Ghana condemned the "humiliating treatment" of its citizens. The foreign ministry said a senior diplomat from the Israeli embassy in Accra was summoned over the incident, and both countries have agreed to resolve the row amicably. Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said that Ghana would deport one Israeli for every Ghanaian returned by Israel. The tensions come amid Ghana's recent criticism of Israeli actions in Gaza and Qatar.

Ethiopian Police Detain Sixth TikTok Creator Over 'Indecent Attire'

Ethiopian police arrested six TikTok creators for wearing "indecent attire" at a public event, triggering a nationwide debate concerning culture, morality, and freedom of expression. The arrests, which included influencers such as Adonay Berhane, Wongelawit Gebre Endrias, Yohannes Mekonnen, Bereket Tsegaye, Mekdim Dereje, and Girum Gezahegn, drew mixed reactions online. Some of the supporters of the arrests have alleged that the arrests violate freedom of expression and stifle creativity, while conservative voices have defended the police, saying that public figures must respect cultural norms. Ethiopia's government has not commented on the matter. However, police said the detainees were suspected of promoting a behaviour that undermines public morality, citing concerns about the growing influence of online trends on Ethiopian youth.

Kenyan Activist Sets New Record by Hugging Tree for 72 Hours

Kenyan climate activist Truphena Muthoni has set a new record by hugging a tree for 72 hours straight. Muthoni's previous record was 48 hours. She chose an indigenous tree at a government compound in Nyeri. Muthoni described the peaceful protest as a way to unite people and raise awareness about climate change and deforestation. Supporters helped her stay awake and covered the fees for Guinness World Records observers. She also highlighted the symbolism of her outfit: black for African power and resilience, green for reforestation, red for indigenous resistance, and blue for water and ocean protection. Scientists said that while African countries have some of the lowest carbon emissions, they are among the most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

Trump's New Security Strategy - Opportunity or Risk for Africa?



U.S. President Donald Trump's new National Security Strategy shifts U.S. Africa policy away from development aid toward securing access to raw materials and energy projects, raising concerns among analysts that it offers little benefit for the continent. The U.S. intends to work with selected countries in the future to foster "mutually beneficial trade relationships" and to exploit Africa's natural resources and economic potential. It seeks to further develop liquefied petroleum gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) technologies and to apply them in Africa. Kenyan economist James Shikwati warned it could increase resource-related conflicts, while UNDP's Ahunna Eziakonwa said economic cooperation would only benefit Africa if paired with development support, which has been cut under Trump. African exporters have suffered further from the expiration of the AGOA trade pact. African countries could respond by strengthening the African Continental Free Trade Area and reducing their dependence on the US, according to experts. Observers also said that the US strategy reflects geostrategic competition with China and other powers, particularly in resource-rich regions like the Great Lakes, and stressed that Africa should industrialize and form multiple strategic partnerships to resist external power struggles.