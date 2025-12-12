OCP Group's participation at the Seventh Session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-7)

The seventh session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-7) took place from 8 to 12 December 2025 at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, under the theme “Advancing Sustainable Solutions for a Resilient Planet.”

OCP Group joined representatives from governments, international organizations, academia, civil society, and the private sector to advance collective solutions to global environmental challenges. Throughout the week, the Group contributed actively to discussions on soil and water stewardship, nutrient governance, and climate resilience.

By sharing science-based insights and concrete field experience with farmers, particularly across Africa, OCP Group enriched global deliberations on the future of sustainable and resilient food systems.

High-Level Event – Advancing Resilience: Multistakeholder Solutions

At the UNEA-7 High-Level Event “Advancing Resilience: Multistakeholder Solutions ”, Ms. Meriem El Asraoui, Chief Global Affairs Officer, emphasized that resilience is no longer an abstract concept but an operational necessity. She called for accessible, affordable, science-based solutions capable of delivering impact at scale across climate, biodiversity, environmental protection, and economic development.

She highlighted OCP Group’s transformation into a science-led partner where sustainability drives innovation and competitiveness. Key commitments include:

Achieving 100% non-conventional water since early 2025 and 100% clean energy by 2027

Scaling green hydrogen and green ammonia to deliver affordable, climate-smart nutrients and energy

Reaching full carbon neutrality by 2040

Ms. El Asraoui underscored that resilience is ultimately about people. With more than 50 million hectares of soil analyzed and outreach programs supporting over four million smallholders, OCP Group helps farmers adopt customized, climate-smart, nature-positive practices.

Through collaboration with partners such as the IFC, the Group has mobilized financing and enabled farmers to participate in carbon

markets, already covering 170,000 hectares.

She stressed that equity must remain at the heart of resilience, uplifting youth, women, and vulnerable communities, and that catalyzing partnerships across policy, science, innovation, and finance is essential to scaling solutions at the pace needed by the Global South.

High-Level Side Event: “Innovating for Climate Resilience”

As part of #UNEA7, OCP Group co-organized the high-level side event “Innovating for Climate Resilience” with the Kingdom of Morocco, Costa Rica, and CGIAR.

Dr. Leonardus Vergütz, Chief Scientific Officer at OCP Nutricrops, emphasized that climate resilience begins in the soil. He demonstrated how nutrient-smart solutions, soil restoration, and science-driven customization can accelerate resilience in farmers’ fields, rural communities, and food systems across the Global South.

Discussions explored sustainable agriculture, land restoration, smart water management, circular nutrient practices, and innovative public-private financing models aligned with UNEA-7’s theme of inclusive, nature-positive, and scalable solutions.

Drawing on OCP Group’s Africa-wide initiatives – from carbon farming and large-scale soil mapping to regenerative agriculture and tailored soil health solutions – Dr. Vergütz underscored the importance of local, science-based, farmer-centered approaches.

A platform for collaboration and real-world impact

Both high-level events convened ministers, ambassadors, leading scientists, UN partners, and private-sector innovators. Together, these platforms reinforced a shared ambition: delivering measurable, scalable, and community-driven climate action.

OCP Group was proud to contribute scientific expertise and proven, practical solutions in support of a just and resilient transition – rooted in African leadership and aligned with global climate goals.