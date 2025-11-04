Empowering the Next Generation of Agrifood Leaders - OCP Group & OCP Foundation at the World Food Forum 2025

A Notable Participation at the World Food Forum 2025

OCP Foundation took part in the World Food Forum 2025, held from October 13 to 17 at the FAO headquarters in Rome, to present an innovative initiative dedicated to youth and the future of agriculture: the Global Youth Challenge.

Led by OCP Foundation in partnership with OCP North America, the Association for the Promotion of Excellence in Education (APEE), the Mohammed VI High School of Excellence (LM6E) in Benguerir, and the Canadian organizations Agriculture for Life (AFL) and Nutrient for Life (NFL), this program reflects a strong commitment to placing young people at the center of agricultural and food system transitions worldwide.

Side Event: Training and Innovation

The side event titled “Youth Training: From Classroom to Field for Food System Futures”, held on Tuesday, October 14, highlighted the tangible results of the first cohort of LM6E students participating in the Global Youth Challenge, as well as OCP Foundation’s commitment to integrated agricultural training and youth empowerment.

The event brought together an international panel of experts and young leaders, including Abdellah Larhmaid, Minister-Counsellor and Deputy Permanent Representative of Morocco to the UN Agencies in Rome (FAO, WFP, IFAD); Ahmed Benzzi, Secretary General of APEE; Olawole Tunmise Olagbaju, Director of Real People Concept and Animal Biotechnology Specialist; William McManiman, Co-Chair of the Canadian Agricultural Youth Council; Aymane Kabil, student representative from LM6E; and Jacob Duinstra, co-founder of Sense Macres and lecturer at Van Hall Larenstein University.

Discussions emphasized the central role of youth in transforming sustainable food systems, providing them with the skills, motivation, and tools to become active changemakers within their communities. The exchanges also showcased the concrete impact of the pilot program in Benguerir, where students gained technical and practical skills in sustainable agriculture while cultivating an entrepreneurial mindset.

Speakers further highlighted the strength of the intercontinental partnership between Morocco and Canada, underlining the richness of pedagogical and cultural exchange around innovative agricultural practices. The session concluded with a shared call to expand hands-on training as a driver of agricultural innovation and employment, and to strengthen youth inclusion in agricultural policies and sustainable development programs.

Global Youth Challenge: A bridge between Morocco and Canada

Launched in 2025, the Global Youth Challenge promotes educational cooperation between Morocco and Canada, raising youth awareness of sustainability and food security while encouraging career opportunities in agriculture.

The program builds learning bridges between Moroccan and Canadian students, focusing on key themes such as food security, innovation, climate, and sustainability.

At LM6E, the Agriculture Days held in February 2025 engaged 330 students around the challenges of sustainable agriculture and innovation. Following the event, 32 teams of five students (nearly 160 participants) developed and submitted project proposals, out of which 10 initiatives were shortlisted. These 50 students benefited from technical mentoring and a visit to a model farm.

The program continued with advanced training modules: fifteen students completed five specialized sessions covering the full agricultural value chain, while another team developed an innovative crop- monitoring app using sensors and Arduino systems.

The winning project, “Agribiotic,” led by Aymane Kabil, Ayoub El Hajjioi, Monsif Chakouri, Mohammed Lambarki, and Bilal Ait Lhaj, fully embodies the spirit of youth-driven innovation and entrepreneurship. Their initiative established a 300 m² educational farm, already producing zucchini, eggplants, okra, parsley, and coriander—an integrated “From Seed to Feed” model covering the entire agricultural value chain.

By combining scientific learning, hands-on experimentation, and intercultural exchange, the program equips youth to become active contributors to the design of sustainable agricultural systems of tomorrow.

A shared vision for the future

Through the Global Youth Challenge, OCP Foundation reaffirms its commitment to youth, science, and innovation as pillars of inclusive and sustainable food systems.

This integrated approach—where science meets action—positions agriculture as a space of opportunity, excellence, and leadership for future generations.

By merging learning, experimentation, and civic engagement, the program cultivates a new generation of young leaders ready to build resilient and sustainable food systems for the future.