Togo: World Bank Provides $150 Million to Boost Private Investment and Promote Job Creation

press release

Washington — The World Bank Group today approved a $150 million (about FCFA84 billion) International Development Association (IDA) operation to support an ambitious package of structural reforms aimed at boosting private investment, fostering the creation of quality jobs, and strengthening the foundations for inclusive and resilient growth.

The operation, the first in a three-year programmatic series, addresses key drivers of Togo's economic transformation. It aims in particular to (i) strengthen agricultural productivity through reforms promoting land security and access to financing for smallholder farmers; (ii) reduce infrastructure constraints through energy, digital, and logistics reforms; (iii) Mobilize more private capital by making the country more attractive to foreign direct investment (FDI); (iv) stimulate the formalization of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and develop the skills needed for the productive sectors through reforms in technical and vocational education.

"If fully implemented, this three-year program will mark a milestone for private sector development in Togo, with the potential to mobilize up to $800 million in additional private capital and improve the employment conditions of 73,000 people over five years," said Justin Beleoken Sanguen, World Bank Acting Resident Representative for Togo. "Reforms in agriculture, land and energy will be the main drivers of job creation, while additional private capital is expected to come from renewable energy projects and increased FDI attractiveness, among other things."

The main measures adopted for this first operation include the creation of the National Land and Property Agency (ANDF) for the coordination of land policies and the acceleration of the issuance of land documents, the revision of the statutes of the Togolese Electric Energy Company (CEET) to strengthen its governance and create an environment more conducive to private investment. They also include setting a cap on wholesale broadband prices to increase competition and digital access, strengthening the legal protection of FDI, and greater mobility between general education and technical and vocational training to increase the supply of skills.