South Africa: DJ Warras Shot Dead in Johannesburg

Former radio DJ Warrick Stock, known as DJ Warras, was shot and killed outside the Carlton Centre in central Johannesburg.

SABC confirmed his death after earlier reports caused confusion about whether he had survived the shooting.

According to musician The Kiffness, Warras was allegedly inspecting a building guarded by his security company when the shooting happened. He said Warras had stepped outside after a routine check.

"He walked out after a standard check-in and a vehicle drove past and shot at him. Terrible," The Kiffness posted on X.

The Carlton Centre is a busy area in Johannesburg used daily by workers, shoppers and commuters. News of the shooting spread quickly through social media.

Businessman Rob Hersov, who said he was a friend, also posted on X. He said Warras was murdered in Johannesburg and described him as a loving and compassionate person.

Warras previously worked as a DJ at 5FM and Cliff Central. He was also active on social media.

In recent weeks, he made headlines for controversial posts involving Cat Matlala and Rachel Kolisi.

Just hours before the shooting, Warras was still posting on social media. His final post has since been widely shared.

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko confirmed the shooting.

"It is alleged that the victim was approached by three unknown suspects after parking his vehicle, and they opened fire at him before fleeing the scene on foot.

"The motive for the shooting is currently unknown. No arrest has been made yet, and the investigation is underway."

This story was updated after SABC confirmed that the person who died was DJ Warrick Stock, also known as DJ Warras.