West Africa: Ecowas Parliament Appoints Edwin Snowe Jr. to Lead Guinea Election Observer Mission

16 December 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Abuja, Nigeria — The ECOWAS Parliament has appointed Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe Jr., Chair of its Committee on Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, to lead the Parliament's delegation to the ECOWAS Observer Mission to the Republic of Guinea.

The observer mission is scheduled to take place from 23 to 31 December 2025, according to an official communication dated 11 December 2025 and issued from the ECOWAS Parliament Secretariat in Abuja.

The nomination was made by the Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Rt. Hon. Hadja Mémounatou Ibrahima. In a letter signed by the Acting Secretary General of the Parliament, K. Bertin Some, Snowe was formally informed of his selection to head the parliamentary delegation for the mission.

The letter also requested Hon. Snowe to confirm his availability and submit the data page of his passport along with a passport-sized photograph to facilitate participation in the mission. The required documents are to be sent to the Committee Clerk in charge of Political Affairs, Peace, Security, and the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), Hauwa Bello Tunkara.

The ECOWAS Observer Mission forms part of the regional bloc's ongoing efforts to promote democratic governance, peace, and electoral integrity within its member states.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.