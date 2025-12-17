West Africa: Ecowas Parliament Appoints Edwin Snowe Jr. to Lead Guinea Election Observer Mission

Abuja, Nigeria — The ECOWAS Parliament has appointed Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe Jr., Chair of its Committee on Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, to lead the Parliament's delegation to the ECOWAS Observer Mission to the Republic of Guinea.

The observer mission is scheduled to take place from 23 to 31 December 2025, according to an official communication dated 11 December 2025 and issued from the ECOWAS Parliament Secretariat in Abuja.

The nomination was made by the Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Rt. Hon. Hadja Mémounatou Ibrahima. In a letter signed by the Acting Secretary General of the Parliament, K. Bertin Some, Snowe was formally informed of his selection to head the parliamentary delegation for the mission.

The letter also requested Hon. Snowe to confirm his availability and submit the data page of his passport along with a passport-sized photograph to facilitate participation in the mission. The required documents are to be sent to the Committee Clerk in charge of Political Affairs, Peace, Security, and the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), Hauwa Bello Tunkara.

The ECOWAS Observer Mission forms part of the regional bloc's ongoing efforts to promote democratic governance, peace, and electoral integrity within its member states.