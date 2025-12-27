press release

The African Union Commission (AUC) announces the arrival of its Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) in the Republic of Guinea on 20 December 2025.

At the invitation of the Government of the Republic of Guinea, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, His Excellency Mr. Mahmoud Ali YOUSSOUF, following the proposal of the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security of the Continental Institution, His Excellency Ambassador Bankole ADEOYE, deployed a short-term Election Observation Mission to the Republic of Guinea to observe the final days of the election campaign, election day operations, and the first days of the post-election phase.

The Mission is under the leadership of His Excellency Mr. Domitien NDAYIZEYE, former President of the Republic of Burundi.

The Mission is composed of 62 Short-Term Observers (STOs), including ambassadors accredited to the AU, members of election management bodies (EMBs), civil society, independent experts, and academics from the following thirty (30) member states: Algeria, Benin, Botswana, Burundi, Cameroon, Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, Djibouti, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Malawi, Morocco, Mauritania, Namibia, Nigeria, Lesotho, Uganda, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Central African Republic (CAR), Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Chad, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, and Zimbabwe.

In accordance with its methodology, the Mission will monitor the evolution of the electoral process, the campaign, the election day and the early stages of centralization of the provisional results. The mission will meet with internal and external stakeholders involved in the electoral process.

The Mission is based at the Radisson Hotel in Conakry and will stay there until January 1, 2026. It will make its Preliminary Statement on December 30, 2025, with relevant recommendations to improve the conduct of the next elections.

A final and complete report will be published within one month of the date of the announcement of the final results of the election.

The secretariat of the Mission can be reached at the following number : ?+224 624 47 54 06.

Done in Conakry, 23 December 2025

HEM. Domitien NDAYIZEYE,

Head of Mission

For more information, please contact:

Karine Kakasi Siaba, Coordinator of Democracy and Elections Unit | Governance and Conflict Prevention Directorate | Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security | African Union Commission | Tel: +251 115 517 700 | E-mail: KakasiK@africanunion.org | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

