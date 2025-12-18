Africa: All of Africa Today - December 18, 2025

Tinubu Moves to Replace Top Petroleum Agency Chiefs Following Corruption Allegations

President Bola Tinubu replaced the heads of two key Nigerian petroleum regulatory agencies after the chief executives of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed, and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Gbenga Komolafe, resigned their positions. The changes followed serious corruption allegations made by Dangote Industries president Aliko Dangote against Ahmed, whom he accused of economic sabotage, abuse of office, and living beyond his means. Ahmed denied this claim, welcoming a formal investigation. Tinubu subsequently asked the Senate to approve new appointments, nominating Oritsemeyiwa Amanorisewo Eyesan as CEO of the NUPRC and Engineer Saidu Mohammed as CEO of the NMDPRA, citing their extensive experience in the oil and gas sector and requesting expedited confirmation.

Deadly Floods in Morocco's Safi Ignite Fury Over Years of Neglect

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Four days after torrential rains caused deadly flooding in the Atlantic coastal city of Safi, shock and mourning turned into anger as residents accused authorities of long-standing neglect and poor infrastructure management. Muddy water continued to resurface in the old town, highlighting inadequate sewage systems and deep social inequalities in a flood-prone area linked to the Chaâba River. The floods, the deadliest in Morocco in a decade, inundated at least 70 homes and shops, left dozens injured, closed schools and cut off roads, while videos showed torrents sweeping through streets. Political parties, unions and civic groups formed a solidarity commission, blaming years of marginalisation and calling for protests, as prosecutors opened an investigation and authorities rolled out emergency aid amid heavy rains following years of drought.

Thousands Displaced in Kordofan as Humanitarian Crisis Worsens in Sudan

Families continue to flee hostilities in the Kordofan region of Sudan, and humanitarian needs are growing, according to the United Nations. More than 1,000 people were newly displaced from Kadugli, capital of South Kordofan state, as well as the towns of Dilling and El Koaik. Many sought refuge in North and West Kordofan, Khartoum, White Nile, Gedaref and Northern states. Others crossed into South Sudan after arduous journeys marked by trauma. Humanitarian agencies provided basic assistance but warned that needs far exceeded available resources, with food security, livelihoods and cash support critically underfunded. The UN said more than 9.3 million people remained internally displaced nationwide, over half of them children, as civilian casualties mounted, health workers and civilians were detained in South Darfur, and deadly drone attacks underscored growing concerns over civilian protection and access for humanitarian aid.

Visa Violations at US Refugee Facility Strain South Africa-US Relations

South Africa accused the United States of employing Kenyan nationals without valid work permits at a facility processing refugee applications for white South Africans. Seven Kenyans were arrested after intelligence reports revealed that people "had recently entered South Africa on tourist visas and had illegally taken up work" at the centre. The US responded by accusing South Africa of interfering in its refugee operations. The US is offering asylum status to Afrikaners as it says the community is facing persecution. South Africa's government has rejected the claims. South African authorities said the arrested individuals would be deported and banned from re-entering for five years. They had previously been denied work visas but were found "engaging in work despite only having tourist visas, in clear violation of their conditions of entry into the country." No US officials were arrested, and the operation was not at a diplomatic site. Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber confirmed that the seven Kenyan nationals have self-deported from South Africa.

Supporters Rally for Tunisian President Saied Following Crackdown on Opposition

Tunisian President Kais Saied's supporters rallied in the capital, calling the opposition 'traitors', following mounting street protests in recent weeks that have revealed deep political divisions. There is a deepening economic crisis in Tunisia, with high inflation, shortages of basic items, and poor public services fueling public frustration. Rights groups have accused Saied of an unprecedented crackdown on the opposition, saying he is using the judiciary and police to stifle criticism. Saied rejected the accusations, saying he is cleansing the country of traitors and a corrupt elite. Demonstrators accused Saied's opponents of seeking to destabilise the country, describing them as "traitors". They chanted "people want Saied again" and "we support the leadership and sovereignty." Critics point to Saied's arrests of opposition leaders, civil society activists, and journalists, as well as his heavy prison sentences. A Tunisian court sentenced prominent opposition figure Abir Moussi to 12 years in prison in another step that critics say entrenches Saied's one-man rule. Meanwhile, the UGTT union has called for a nationwide strike next month, heightening tensions over Tunisia's democratic future.