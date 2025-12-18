Liberia: U.S. Fire Experts Could Testify in Capitol Arson Case

18 December 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Abenego Davies

Three fire experts, who were part of a team from the United States that assessed the damages and investigated the cause of the fire that occurred on December 18, 2024, at the Capitol Building may likely be recalled sharing their findings with the jurors of Criminal Court 'A'.

A team of three former fire chiefs, including Kenneth Prillaman, Mark Lynde, and Jerry Streich, was invited to Liberia to assess the damage and determine the cause of the fire.

The interpretation of findings in the case, on Tuesday led to intense disagreements between the prosecution and defense, culminating in a request for testimonies, which was approved by Judge Roosevelt Willie.

It also surrounds the perceived inability of Rafael Wilson, the prosecution's witness, to recall the expert's name, raising doubts about the credibility of the investigation findings, major evidence against former Speaker, Cllr Fonati Koffa. and six other defendants including three sitting lawmakers.

In this case, Wilson, likely a key witness, was unable to identify the fire investigators' respective names before the jurors.

This could potentially impact the credibility of the witness and the overall case, which could have caused the prosecution's request for their testimonies.

Their investigation, conducted in collaboration with the Liberia National Police and the Liberia National Fire Service, concluded that the fire was a result of deliberate arson.

A legal practitioner said the defense lawyers' questioning of Wilson appears to be a crucial part of the trial.

Judge Willie's approval of the testimonies request is a significant development, as it may impact the trial's outcome, the lawyer emphasized.

The prosecution and defense have been clashing over evidence, including disputed video and audio recordings and forensic fingerprint analysis evidence.

The defense has questioned the credibility of the investigation, citing gaps in the prosecution's case, particularly surrounding the role of the international fire expert.

The expert's report criticized the Liberia National Fire Service's investigation, stating it lacked essential details and failed to meet modern fire science standards. But the prosecution relied heavily on the fire investigation to support its arson allegations.

The international fire expert's testimony is expected to play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the case.

But the question remains uncertain about their testimonies.

The investigation revealed that the fire started near the Speaker's podium and spread rapidly due to combustible materials and the absence of essential fire prevention systems.

The team also found evidence of ignitable liquids and strategic placement of containers near exits, indicating premeditation.

The Liberia National Police has identified several individuals of interest and is working to bring them to justice.

The government has pledged to ensure accountability and prioritize rebuilding the legislative seat of power.

