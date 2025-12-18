Morocco/Nigeria: Afcon 2025 Countdown - the Five Oldest Players Gunning for Glory in Morocco

From Mozambique to Uganda, Senegal to Gabon, AFCON 2025 will not only be a showcase of the future, but it will also be a test of whether experience still holds decisive power in African football

Every Africa Cup of Nations throws up fresh faces and breakout stars, but history has repeatedly shown that tournaments are often decided by those who have seen it all before.

The noise, the pressure, the unforgiving margins, AFCON is rarely won by talent alone. It is won by nerve, timing, leadership, and an intimate understanding of moments that turn tournaments on their head.

As Morocco 2025 approaches, a quiet but compelling subplot is taking shape beneath the usual conversations around youth and transition.

Across the continent, a group of battle-hardened veterans, men well past their physical peak, but rich in scars, medals, and muscle memory, are preparing for what could be their final dance on Africa's grandest stage.

These are players who have carried nations on their backs, survived generational transitions, endured heartbreaks, and tasted glory. Some were once written off. Others briefly walked away, only to be summoned again when experience became non-negotiable. At 36, 37, 40, even 42, they remain relevant not because of sentiment, but because their teams still trust them when the stakes are highest.

Below, PREMIUM TIMES profiles the five veteran standard-bearers; the old guard still standing, still trusted, and still gunning for glory in Morocco, highlighting their age, roles, career highlights, current form, and the intangible leadership they provide.

Domingues Pelembe (Winger, Mozambique - Age 42)

Mozambique's captain and talisman Domingues Pelembe is a true veteran: at 42, he will be the oldest outfield player in AFCON history. The right-winger (often known simply as Domingues or "Dominguez") boasts over 116 caps for the Mambas and won multiple South African league titles with Supersport United, Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits.

Remarkably, after celebrating his 42nd birthday just before the tournament, he earned a recall to the squad, underscoring his enduring fitness and form. Currently playing for UD Songo in Mozambique's domestic league, Domingues still delivers the dribbling flair and creativity that made him a PSL icon.

As captain, he will mentor younger teammates, and his calm, clutch performances (he set up Bidvest Wits' title-clinching goal in 2017) can spark Mozambican moments of magic. Despite his age, Domingues's leadership and experience are expected to be central to Mozambique's campaign.

Denis Onyango (Goalkeeper, Uganda - Age 40)

Uganda has turned back the clock by recalling legendary goalkeeper Denis Onyango, now 40 years old. The Sundowns veteran was once named Africa's Best Goalkeeper (CAF Award 2016) after leading Mamelodi Sundowns to the 2016 CAF Champions League title. With 83 caps for Uganda and having captained the Cranes at two prior AFCONs, Onyango brings immense experience and calm to the squad.

He formally retired in 2021, but was brought back into the national setup to "keep Uganda's hopes alive", according to reports. In Morocco, Onyango is poised to start in goal and provide leadership from the back. His shot-stopping, organisation and composure under pressure will be crucial; Uganda's coach explicitly cited Onyango's "experience, calmness and strong leadership" as a major boost.

Even at 40, Onyango's conditioning remains high in club play, and his veteran presence should steady Uganda's defence.

Mexer (Centre-Back, Mozambique - Age 37)

Joining Domingues in Mozambique's squad is veteran centre-back Edson "Mexer" Sitoe, now 37 years old. A long-time national team regular, Mexer has amassed over 70 caps since 2007. He enjoyed a distinguished club career in Europe, notably five seasons in France's Ligue 1 with Rennes and Bordeaux, and he also won the 2019 Coupe de France with Rennes.

Now playing in Turkey, Mexer remains a rock at the back. In Morocco, he will be expected to anchor the Mozambican defence alongside younger partners, using his positional sense and aerial strength to neutralise attacks. His experience in two prior AFCON tournaments (2010 and 2023) makes him a veteran leader in the locker room.

With age comes consistency: coach Chiquinho Conde can rely on Mexer's calm leadership to marshal the back line and guide the team through tough group matches.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Forward, Gabon - Age 36)

Gabon's captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, aged 36, will again spearhead the Panthers' offence. The former Arsenal and Barcelona star remains a potent force at Marseille, where he has scored eight goals and contributed nine assists this season. His inclusion in the 28-man Gabon squad was "expected" given his form, and he brings unmatched experience: Olympics (2012), Bundesliga titles, a Ligue 1 Golden Boot, and the reputation of being Gabon's all-time leading scorer.

In Morocco, Aubameyang's role will be as the focal point of attack and team leader. His trademark pace and finishing ensure that even at 36, he can produce decisive moments (his sudden bursts and long-range strikes have changed countless games). Coach Thierry Mouyouma clearly built the team around him, blending Aubameyang's continuity with younger talent.

If fit, Aubameyang will be expected to win key duels, mentor younger forwards, and inspire Gabon in one of the tournament's toughest groups. His leadership and winning mentality, well-honed in Champions League and World Cup settings, make him a permanent threat despite his veteran status.

Idrissa Gana Gueye (Defensive Midfielder, Senegal - Age 36)

Anchoring Senegal's midfield is Idrissa Gana Gueye, 36, a rugged defensive midfielder renowned for his work rate. Gueye has won major trophies in Europe, including a Ligue 1 and Coupe de France double with Lille in 2011, and later played for PSG in the Champions League. He has made 122 appearances for Senegal and featured in two World Cups and five AFCONs, finally lifting the trophy in 2022. In Morocco, Gueye will marshal the midfield, breaking up opponents' play and providing the shield in front of the defence.

His tactical intelligence and endurance mean he rarely tires, which is key for Senegal's transition style. As a veteran leader and long-time captain, he also brings calm authority: Gueye became the first Senegalese player to surpass 100 caps. His presence on the pitch stabilises the team, guiding younger midfielders and ensuring Senegal plays with poise.

Even at 36, Gueye's fitness and experience make him a central figure in the pursuit of a second consecutive AFCON title.

Each of these players combines age with pedigree. They carry the memories of past tournaments and the status of team elders. In AFCON 2025, their leadership, on the training ground and in crucial moments on matchday, could very well tip the balance for their teams.