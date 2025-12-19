Nigeria: Govt Reopens All Closed 47 Unity Colleges, Expresses Commitment to Safety

The Federal Government has reopened all 47 Federal Unity Colleges that were shut in the wake of the rise in insecurity in some parts of the country,

The Federal Government also reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives of students and ensuring uninterrupted education across the country.

This is contained in a statement in Abuja on Thursday by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Mrs Folasade Boriowo.

Boriowo said that academic activities had fully resumed after the strengthening of security architecture within and around the affected schools.

According to her, students have returned safely to their schools, with many currently concluding their December academic programmes, while others have successfully completed their examinations.

"The Federal Ministry of Education assures parents, guardians and the general public that the safety, welfare and well-being of students remain a top priority.

"The government continues to work closely with relevant security agencies to sustain stability and restore normalcy within school environments nationwide.

"The Federal Government remains resolute in its responsibility to protect every Nigerian child and to uphold their fundamental right to education in a safe and secure environment," she said.

Boriowo added that the current administration placed strong emphasis on human capital development and recognised education as a critical pillar for national growth and development.

She said the government also remained determined to prevent any disruption to the academic calendar.

"The safe return of students and the successful conduct of examinations in several Unity Colleges underscore the government's resolve to keep learning on track despite prevailing challenges.

"The ministry appreciates the cooperation, patience and support of parents, school administrators and students, and reiterates its commitment to sustaining a secure, stable and uninterrupted education system across the nation," she said. (NAN)