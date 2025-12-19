Africa: All of Africa Today - December 19, 2025

Kenyan President Delivers 4,500 Housing Units in Urban Overhaul

President William Ruto handed over keys to more than 4,500 beneficiaries of the Affordable Housing Programme at New Mukuru in Nairobi, describing the project as a major step toward transforming Kenya through modern, planned urban housing. The handover followed the allocation of 1,080 units in May and formed part of a broader plan to replace informal settlements with dignified, serviced homes. Ruto said the government was building 14,000 units at the New Mukuru site and more than 240,000 nationwide, alongside public facilities including police and fire stations, a Level IV hospital and a school. He praised young workers involved in the project, criticised leaders who opposed the relocation of informal settlement residents, and pledged to continue rolling out affordable housing, saying the programme was already delivering tangible benefits for Kenyans.

Nigeria Reopens 47 Schools After Mass Abduction Closures

The Nigerian government announced that the 47 unity schools closed in November after a wave of school abductions had reopened. Academic activities fully resume following strengthened security measures around the affected campuses. In a statement, the Ministry of Education said the closures had followed mass abductions in Kebbi and Niger states, where at least 25 schoolgirls were taken from a school in Kebbi and more than 100 pupils and teachers were abducted in Niger. The government said it had since reinforced security and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting students and safeguarding their right to education. They said that many learners had returned safely and were concluding December academic programmes or had completed examinations, even as some abducted pupils remained in captivity.

U.S. Condemns South Africa Over Detention of Refugee Officers

The United States condemned South Africa over a brief detention of US officials supporting the Afrikaner minority, calling it harassment and demanding accountability. Two USCIS refugee officers were briefly held and later released, while South African authorities denied any U.S. officials had been arrested. The dispute arises amid the Trump administration’s efforts to bring white South Africans to the U.S. on claims of racial persecution, which South Africa rejects. The State Department also raised concerns over the public release of U.S. officials’ passport information. South Africa’s foreign ministry denied any state involvement in the data leak, emphasised the importance of mutual respect in bilateral engagements, and said it would seek clarification from the U.S. through official channels.

Namibian President Named 3rd Most Powerful Woman in Africa

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah was ranked third among Africa's most powerful women by Forbes, placing her among influential global leaders shaping politics and society. The American magazine also ranked her 79th worldwide, alongside figures such as European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde. South Africa's FirstRand Group CEO, Mary Vilakazi, topped the Africa list, followed by DR Congo’s first female Prime Minister, Judith Tuluka. Forbes cited Nandi-Ndaitwah's long political career, including her roles as Namibia’s vice president and minister of foreign affairs and environment, and noted her efforts since being sworn in as the country’s first female president on 21 March to stabilise policies and reduce public debt. Presidency spokesperson Jonas Mbambo said the recognition reflected her principled leadership, Namibia’s growing global voice, and progress in promoting inclusive leadership, while reaffirming that the president remained focused on delivering socio-economic development.

Nigeria Apologises for Military Jet’s Unauthorised Landing in Burkina Faso

Nigeria's Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar formally apologised to Burkina Faso for the unauthorised entry of a Nigerian military jet into Burkinabè airspace, an incident that led to the detention of 11 Nigerian servicemen. The aircraft, which was en route to Portugal, developed a technical fault and was forced to land in Burkina Faso, sparking a diplomatic row with the Alliance of Sahel States, which described the incident as an unfriendly act. Tuggar led a delegation to Ouagadougou to meet military leader Captain Ibrahim Traoré, acknowledged irregularities in overflight authorisation and expressed regret over the incident. His spokesperson said the detained personnel had since been released and were set to return to Nigeria, while both countries agreed to maintain consultations and strengthen bilateral and regional cooperation.