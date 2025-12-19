Nigeria: Davido to Perform At Afcon 2025 Opening Concert

18 December 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Afrobeats megastar, David 'Davido' Adeleke will be performing at the opening concert of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2025 in Rabat, Morocco, on Saturday.

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, announced this in a statement on Thursday.

Also performing are French Montana; Moroccan singer, Douaa Lahyaoui; French-Moroccan star, Lartiste, and Says'z.

Acording to CAF, "The Confederation of African Football has officially announced the artists set to headline the opening concert of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 in Rabat.

"Global hip-hop star French Montana and Nigerian Afrobeats icon Davido will lead an exciting international line-up, joined by Moroccan sensation Douaa Lahyaoui, French-Moroccan hitmaker Lartiste, and rising artist Says'z. The diverse selection reflects AFCON's celebration of African culture, music, and global influence.

"The opening concert is scheduled for Saturday, just a day before the tournament kicks off, setting the tone for what is expected to be an unforgettable AFCON in Morocco.

"Fans in Rabat and across Africa are eagerly counting down to a night where football and music unite on a grand stage."

