... Hosts cruise to winning start, beat Comoros in opener

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) officially commenced last night in Rabat with a vibrant opening ceremony, setting the stage for what promises to be a captivating tournament. As nations across the continent vie for supremacy, former Super Eagles head coach Sunday Oliseh has publicly thrown his weight behind the Nigerian national team, expressing a strong belief in their potential for a successful campaign in Morocco.

This endorsement comes at a crucial time for the Super Eagles, who arrive at AFCON 2025 under a cloud of scepticism following their to secure a coveted spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

This significant setback has led many to question Nigeria's capacity to make a meaningful impact on the continental stage. However, Oliseh, a figure known for his candid critiques of the Nigeria Football Federation's (NFF) administrative shortcomings, remains steadfast in his conviction that the Super Eagles possess the mettle to go all the way.

"Contrary to what many may think, I am very optimistic about our chances at the AFCON," Oliseh told Observer. He elaborated on his optimism, stating, "To start with, the players have one goal in mind, which is the AFCON." This singular focus, he suggests, could be the catalyst for a formidable performance.

Indeed, the Super Eagles' failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has left a profound and painful void in the nation's footballing psyche. For a country of over 200 million fervent football enthusiasts, the inability to reach the sport's pinnacle event was morwe than just a sporting disappointment; it was a national humiliation. The only perceived antidote, the sole balm that can soothe this gaping wound, is the coveted AFCON trophy. Anything less, in the eyes of many Nigerian fans and pundits alike, would be an unacceptable failure, further compounding the recent World Cup qualifying debacle.

Meanwhile, AFCON opening match saw hosts Morocco secure a comfortable 2-0 victory over Comoros on Sunday night at the new 69 000-seat Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. The win sets a positive tone for Morocco as they aim to advance deep into the tournament.

The match began with a tense atmosphere, as both teams struggled to find their footing. The first half ended goalless, with Morocco dominating possession but failing to convert their chances. Comoros, however, held firm, defending resolutely against the Moroccan attack.

Morocco finally broke the deadlock shortly after the interval. In the 55th minute, Brahim Díaz found the back of the net following a well-executed play, giving Morocco a 1-0 lead. The goal sparked celebrations among the home fans, who filled the stadium with enthusiasm.

As the match progressed, Morocco continued to apply pressure, and in the 74th minute, Anass El Kaabi doubled their lead, scoring a second goal that effectively sealed the match. Comoros struggled to respond, and despite a late surge, they could not find a way past the Moroccan defence.

The game concluded with Morocco taking all three points, leaving Comoros to regroup ahead of their upcoming fixtures. With this victory, Morocco has made a strong statement in Group A, showcasing their ambitions for the tournament ahead.