Nigeria: Christmas - DHQ Tightens Security Across Nigeria, Deploys Troops, Air Assets - Official

22 December 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

"The Armed Forces of Nigeria have emplaced robust and proactive measures aimed at preventing attacks during the Christmas festivities."

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has assured Nigerians of heightened security nationwide during the Christmas festivities, announcing the deployment of additional troops, special forces and air assets to prevent attacks and ensure a peaceful celebration.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Michael Onoja, gave the assurance in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Onoja said the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), working in close synergy with other security agencies, had intensified operations across identified vulnerable areas of the country.

According to him, troops have been redeployed to strategic locations and major routes, while special forces units and air support elements have been placed on high alert to guarantee a rapid response to any emerging threat.

He added that surveillance activities had also been significantly stepped up, with enhanced aerial monitoring and intelligence gathering to track the movement and communication patterns of suspected criminal and terrorist groups.

He said that unit commanders across all theatres of operation had been directed to strengthen patrols, establish reinforced checkpoints and deepen collaboration with community leaders, local vigilante groups and state security outfits to improve early warning and response.

Mr Onoja reiterated that the Armed Forces remained fully committed to protecting the lives and property of all Nigerians, stressing that national security and stability remained the military's top priority.

"As we approach this festive period, every necessary measure is being taken to ensure that Nigerians celebrate Christmas in peace, unity and joy," he said.

Mr Onoja, however, emphasised that public cooperation remained critical to the success of ongoing security operations, urging citizens to remain calm but vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities to the nearest security formation.

He assured that all information provided by the public would be treated with urgency and confidentiality.

The defence spokesperson also conveyed the goodwill message of the Chief of Defence Staff, Olufemi Oluyede, who wished Nigerians a Merry Christmas and a peaceful and prosperous New Year.

He called on members of the public to support security agencies by sharing timely information and adhering to security advisories throughout the festive season.


