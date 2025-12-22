Comoros/Morocco: Afcon 2025 - Morocco Beat Comoros 2-0 in Opening Match

Brahim Diaz celebrates the first goal at AFCON 2025

The result reinforces Morocco's status as one of the favourites at AFCON 2025, extending the tradition of host nations making a strong start

Hosts Morocco started their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 campaign with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Comoros on Sunday night at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

The winning start by Morocco will give their home fans an early reason to believe in a long-awaited continental triumph.

After a lively opening ceremony, the Atlas Lions dominated the match from the first whistle but found it difficult to break down a well-organised Comoros side, inspired by goalkeeper Yannick Pandor.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Morocco controlled possession, moved the ball with patience and created several openings, yet the first half ended goalless.

The hosts were handed an early opportunity to take the lead when Brahim Diaz was brought down inside the penalty area in the 10th minute.

However, Pandor guessed correctly and saved Soufiane Rahimi's spot kick, keeping Comoros in the contest and briefly silencing the Rabat crowd.

Despite the setback, Morocco continued to press, with Noussair Mazraoui and Diaz causing problems down the right flank.

Comoros responded mainly through long-range attempts, particularly from Youssouf M'Changama, but goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was rarely troubled.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 55th minute. Mazraoui drove into the box and sent in a low cross, which found Diaz unmarked in the middle.

The midfielder showed composure to strike the ball cleanly past Pandor, scoring the first goal of AFCON 2025 and lifting the tension inside the stadium.

Morocco grew in confidence after taking the lead and almost doubled their advantage minutes later, only for Pandor to produce a remarkable double save, first denying Mazraoui from close range and then reacting quickly to block Jawad El Yamiq's rebound.

The second goal came in the 74th minute and was the highlight of the night.

Substitute Ayoub El Kaabi met a looping pass inside the box with a brilliant overhead kick, leaving Pandor with no chance and sealing a deserved 2-0 win for the hosts.

Although Morocco were forced to replace defender Romain Saiss due to injury and captain Achraf Hakimi started on the bench as he continues his recovery from an ankle problem, the hosts never lost control of the match.

The result reinforces Morocco's status as one of the favourites at AFCON 2025, extending the tradition of host nations making a strong start.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Comoros Soccer Morocco By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For Comoros, the defeat was respectable, but tougher tests lie ahead in a group that also features Mali and Zambia.

Morocco will take confidence from this assured opening performance as the tournament gathers pace on home soil.