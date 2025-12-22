Nigeria: Afcon 2025 - Three Tanzania Stars Nigeria's Super Eagles Must Stop in Fez

On paper, it reads like a mismatch. But, AFCON does not forgive slow starts. It punishes arrogance. And it rewards teams brave enough to believe.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will walk into their opening Group C fixture against Tanzania at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco carrying the full weight of expectation, and history.

When they face Tanzania at the Fez Stadium on Tuesday evening, the labels almost write themselves: three-time African champions against a nation making just its fourth appearance at Africa's biggest football party.

On paper, it reads like a mismatch. Nigeria boast the highest points-per-game ratio in AFCON history, sit 38th in the FIFA rankings, and arrive with a squad heavy on elite European experience. Tanzania, ranked 112th, are still searching for their first-ever AFCON victory. By conventional football logic, it is David versus Goliath.

But AFCON has never respected logic.

This is a tournament built on chaos, courage and conviction. Upsets are not anomalies here; they are woven into the fabric of the competition. And Tanzania, under Argentine tactician Miguel Ángel Gamondi, arrive with belief, structure and a core of players capable of turning Nigeria's opener into a deeply uncomfortable evening.

If the Super Eagles are to avoid becoming the latest heavyweight caught cold on AFCON's opening weekend, three Tanzanian threats must be controlled, contained and, ideally, silenced.

Mbwana Samatta: The captain who feeds on moments

Every underdog needs a figurehead. For Tanzania, that man is Mbwana Samatta.

The Taifa Stars captain is the emotional engine of this team. Now plying his trade with Le Havre, Samatta remains one of the finest forwards Tanzania has ever produced. With 85 caps and 22 international goals, he stands as the third-highest scorer in the nation's history.

His résumé carries serious weight: Premier League experience with Aston Villa, battles across Europe, and the mental toughness that comes from operating at the highest level. That pedigree shows in his movement, work rate and intelligence.

Samatta is not just a finisher. He presses aggressively from the front, harasses defenders into mistakes and thrives on disrupting defensive rhythm. He drags centre-backs into uncomfortable areas, drops deep to link play, then arrives late in the box when concentration dips.

For Nigeria's defence, complacency is the real enemy. Underestimate Samatta, and he will punish lapses, either by clever positioning or by creating space for teammates. He may not dominate possession, but he knows exactly how to dominate moments.

Simon Msuva: The milestone hunter

If Tanzania are to write a slice of AFCON history in Fez, Simon Msuva is the man most likely to hold the pen.

The Al-Talaba SC forward has long been Tanzania's go-to player when something decisive is required. With 24 goals in 99 appearances, Msuva will earn his 100th international cap against Nigeria, a landmark reached by only two players before him in Taifa Stars history.

There is more fuel on the fire. One goal would draw him level with the legendary Mrisho Ngassa as Tanzania's all-time top scorer on 25 goals. Two would give him the record outright. Motivation will not be in short supply.

Direct, quick and fearless in one-v-one situations, Msuva thrives when given space to attack full-backs. Switch off for a second, allow him to cut inside onto his stronger foot, and Nigeria could find themselves chasing a game they expected to control.

Feisal Salum: The brain between the lines

While Samatta leads the line and Msuva hunts moments, Feisal Salum provides Tanzania with rhythm, imagination and bite.

The 27-year-old is a rare blend: a free-scoring midfielder with the lungs of a box-to-box engine and the vision of a playmaker. Technically assured and tactically flexible, Salum can operate as a number ten, a deep-lying organiser or a relentless presser who pops up everywhere from his own box to Nigeria's penalty area.

His danger lies in unpredictability. Salum presses until his legs burn, recycles possession intelligently and punishes any lapse in concentration. His two goals during the AFCON qualifiers underline his eye for goal, while his composure allows Tanzania to transition quickly from defence to attack.

For Nigeria's midfield, this is a test of discipline. Lose Salum between the lines and he will hurt you. Give him time to look up, and he will pick passes that stretch defensive shape.

Favourites still have to earn it

Nigeria may be giants of African football, but even giants need balance. Against a spirited, organised and motivated Tanzania side, the Super Eagles must match intensity with intelligence.

AFCON does not forgive slow starts. It punishes arrogance. And it rewards teams brave enough to believe.